Viking Pest Control Earns 2025 Top Workplace Honors

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viking Pest Control is proud to announce it has again been recognized as a Top Workplace by NJ.com for the fifth consecutive year. This prestigious designation highlights Viking's continued commitment to creating an exceptional workplace culture across its growing footprint.In addition to the New Jersey honor, Viking's Pennsylvania office has been recognized for the first time as a Top Workplace by The Philadelphia Inquirer, underscoring the company's expansion of its award-winning culture throughout the region.This recognition is based entirely on anonymous employee feedback collected through a third-party survey, which measures key elements of workplace excellence such as innovation, compensation and benefits, leadership, and work-life flexibility."Earning the Top Workplace designation is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our employees," said James McIntyre, President of Viking Pest Control. "Their passion and commitment make this company what it is, and we're honored to share this achievement with every team member and our customers."What Makes Viking Pest Control a Top Workplace?• A purpose-driven culture that values meaningful work, supportive leadership, and innovative solutions for customers.• A commitment to safety with enforced background checks and a drug-free environment.• Comprehensive benefits, including paid vacation, health coverage, a company vehicle for field positions, 401(k) savings with company match, and leadership development.• A forward-thinking atmosphere where employees are encouraged to grow with new technologies and evolving challenges.• A deep commitment to diversity, where all employees feel accepted, respected, and empowered.With over 40 years of experience, Viking Pest Control continues to set the standard in pest management, proudly serving communities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and the Eastern Shore of Maryland."We’ve worked hard at Viking to build a culture that embraces different backgrounds and experiences. It’s important to us that everyone here feels like they belong," McIntyre added. "Our people are the foundation of our success which makes these awards so meaningful."In addition to this workplace recognition, Viking was recently named one of Forbes’ 10 Best Pest Control Companies of 2025 and was recognized by The Spruce as the Best Pest Control Company for Sustainability. Viking’s New Jersey South branch also earned Gold in the 2025 Best of Jersey Shore Awards.Whether starting your career or looking for your next opportunity, Viking Pest Control offers competitive benefits, extensive training, and a supportive work environment. Join a team that's making a difference—apply today at www.vikingpest.com

