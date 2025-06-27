Acumera and EdgePetrol Partner to Boost Fuel Retailer Profits with Real-Time Data and Secure Connectivity

Acumera and EdgePetrol Partnership for C-Store Innovation

Acumera and EdgePetrol partner to deliver real-time fuel pricing insights and secure, reliable connectivity to help fuel retailers boost profits and efficiency.

This partnership ensures fast, secure connectivity—fueling rapid insights that help retailers boost margins and stay competitive.” — Joseph Petrozzino, EdgePetrol

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acumera, the leading provider of managed network and security services for the convenience and fuel retail industry, announced a strategic partnership with EdgePetrol, an innovator in real-time fuel pricing, visibility and analytics. This collaboration empowers multi-site and independent fuel retailers to unlock the full potential of EdgePetrol’s platform - ensuring fast and easy deployment at scale, enhanced data security, and maximized profitability.The modern fuel retail industry landscape is faced with challenges of shrinking margins and fierce competition. To combat this, demand for real-time data and agile fuel pricing strategies have grown and EdgePetrol directly addresses this need by providing live volume and tank-level tracking, dynamic margin monitoring, and centralized price execution. To meet this need for real-time fuel data and insights, Acumera provides expertise in robust, secure and always-on network infrastructure and the proprietary AcuLink™ remote access feature becomes pivotal."Fuel retailers are under pressure to maximize profits in an increasingly competitive market, and EdgePetrol delivers exactly what they need—unmatched real-time insights,” said Lauren Eckles, Channel Account Executive at Acumera. “Our partnership ensures that retailers leveraging EdgePetrol can act quickly and confidently on pricing and business decisions using accurate, real-time data. With the AcuVigil™ platform from Acumera providing the essential connectivity, managed network security, and infrastructure behind the scenes, EdgePetrol’s insights flow securely and seamlessly—translating directly into action and delivering measurable value to every store, every day.”EdgePetrol’s innovative Blended Costing methodology provides a more accurate real-time view of true fuel cost, smoothing out market fluctuations and significantly reducing reaction lag leading to an average of 18% increase in profits for its users. By leveraging real-time data and insights along with consistent price execution, EdgePetrol is helping fuel retailers adopt through technology to keep up within a competitive market.“Partnering with Acumera marks a significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering exceptional value to fuel retailers," stated Joseph Petrozzino, Head of US Operations at EdgePetrol. "Our ability to remotely connect to every critical site datapoint, combined with Acumera’s robust managed network services, guarantees secure, reliable, and high-performance connectivity. This integration accelerates data transmission, unlocks rapid insights, and empowers retailers to make pricing decisions faster and grow their fuel margin, directly boosting profitability and sharpening their competitive edge.”Key Benefits of the Acumera-EdgePetrol Partnership for Fuel Retailers:• Accelerated Deployment: Acumera streamlines network provisioning and management capabilities to help retailers rapidly activate EdgePetrol's platform across single or multiple sites resulting in faster time to value and ROI.• Enhanced Data Reliability & Security: Acumera provides robust managed network services, including firewalls and continuous monitoring, to ensure the integrity and security of the real-time data flowing from fuel sites to the EdgePetrol platform.• Maximized Profitability: By ensuring optimal network performance and secure connectivity, retailers can leverage EdgePetrol's dynamic pricing insights without operational gaps, leading to more consistent margins and significant profit increases.• Simplified IT Management: Retailers gain the benefits of cutting-edge analytics and optimized pricing without needing extensive in-house IT resources to manage the underlying network infrastructure.This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to providing fuel retailers with the tools and infrastructure necessary to thrive in a dynamic marketplace. Retailers interested in leveraging the combination of Acumera powered network expertise and EdgePetrol's pricing intelligence can learn more by visiting Acumera.com and EdgePetrol.com About EdgePetrol: EdgePetrol empowers independent fuel retailers with real-time data and actionable insights to optimize fuel pricing and maximize profitability. By bridging the gap between knowledge and execution, EdgePetrol's dynamic margin monitoring and Blended Costing methodology helps retailers make precise pricing decisions, driving an average 18% increase in profits. Learn more at EdgePetrol.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.