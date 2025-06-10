Brad Wolfe joins Acumera as CFO, Further Distinguishing the Leadership Team

Brad Wolfe joins Acumera as CFO, bringing 20+ years of senior financial leadership to drive growth in consolidated edge computing and managed network services.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acumera, the leading SaaS provider of secure edge computing, managed network services, and PCI compliance solutions for multi-site businesses, today announced the hiring of Brad Wolfe as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Brad brings more than two decades of senior financial leadership experience in private equity-backed technology companies, with deep expertise in financial strategy, operational scaling, and driving sustainable growth.

“Brad’s significant financial and management expertise will support Acumera’s growth driving even greater value to our customers and our internal teams,” said Bill Morrow, CEO of Acumera.

Brad holds a BBA in Accounting and Information Systems from Southern Methodist University, an MBA in Finance and Information Systems from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, and a JD from Illinois Institute of Technology – Kent College of Law.

Based in Austin, Texas, Brad will lead Acumera’s financial operations support strategy as the company continues to scale its consolidated edge and managed services platforms across retail, restaurant, convenience store, and unmanned markets globally.

About

For more than two decades, Acumera has led the industry in SaaS solutions for edge computing, secure edge networking, managed network services, and PCI compliance for multi-site businesses. With a strong focus on innovation, seamless connectivity, cybersecurity, and customer experience, Acumera specializes in helping global brands and distributed enterprises achieve unparalleled uptime, reliability, scalability, and security, ensuring continuous operations 24/7. Acumera is majority owned by Oaktree Capital Management, a global asset management firm with approximately $205 billion in assets under management, specializing in alternative investments. A key player in its portfolio, the Oaktree Opportunities Fund XII, has $16 billion in total commitments, including co-investment and affiliated vehicles, and is the primary fund participating in the investment in Acumera. For more information about Acumera, please visit www.acumera.com.

www.acumera.com

