Brad Wolfe joins Acumera as CFO, Further Distinguishing the Leadership Team

Brad Wolfe, Chief Financial Officer at Acumera

Brad Wolfe joins Acumera as CFO, bringing 20+ years of senior financial leadership to drive growth in consolidated edge computing and managed network services.

Brad’s significant financial and management expertise will support Acumera’s growth driving even greater value to our customers and our internal teams.” — Bill Morrow, CEO of Acumera

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acumera, the leading SaaS provider of secure edge computing, managed network services, and PCI compliance solutions for multi-site businesses, today announced the hiring of Brad Wolfe as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO).Brad brings more than two decades of senior financial leadership experience in private equity-backed technology companies, with deep expertise in financial strategy, operational scaling, and driving sustainable growth.“Brad’s significant financial and management expertise will support Acumera’s growth driving even greater value to our customers and our internal teams,” said Bill Morrow, CEO of Acumera.Brad holds a BBA in Accounting and Information Systems from Southern Methodist University, an MBA in Finance and Information Systems from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, and a JD from Illinois Institute of Technology – Kent College of Law.Based in Austin, Texas, Brad will lead Acumera’s financial operations support strategy as the company continues to scale its consolidated edge and managed services platforms across retail, restaurant, convenience store, and unmanned markets globally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.