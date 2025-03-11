Acumera Unveils ACE (Acumera Consolidated Edge) the 1st Edge/Managed Network Services Platform for Multi-Site Operators

Acumera Consolidated Edge™ (ACE) – a cloud-managed platform for managed network services and edge computing

The Acumera Consolidated Edge™ (ACE) platform simplifies networking, security, and application delivery with a single, cloud-managed platform.

It’s no longer about managing infrastructure, it’s about enabling what’s next. Acumera Consolidated Edge eliminates complexity, enhances security and delivers real-time visibility to scale innovation.” — Bill Morrow, CEO of Acumera

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acumera, a leader in edge computing, managed network services and network security, today announced the launch of the Acumera Consolidated Edge (ACE) platform at MURTEC 2025. Designed specifically for multi-site restaurants, retail, and convenience store chains, ACE replaces fragmented IT infrastructure with a single, virtualized managed network and edge compute environment, enabling businesses to deploy applications, manage security, and optimize operations seamlessly across all locations.“It’s no longer just about managing existing IT infrastructure and systems - it’s about enabling what comes next,” said Bill Morrow, CEO of Acumera. “With Acumera Consolidated Edge, we’ve eliminated complexity, enhanced security, and delivered real-time visibility—allowing our customers to scale innovation faster while reducing costs.”A New Standard for Multi-Site IT ManagementAs restaurants, c-stores, and retailers integrate a variety of next-gen third party solutions such as, self-service kiosks, AI powered drive-thru automation, machine vision solutions and IoT-connected kitchens, they face mounting infrastructure challenges. Each new system often requires additional hardware, vendor contracts, and security protocols—creating a costly, fragmented IT environment that is difficult to scale.ACE simplifies IT operations by:• Consolidated Infrastructure – Replaces multiple physical on-premise devices with a unified software-defined platform that's cloud-managed• Unparalleled Uptime & Resiliency - A proven, battle-tested solution trusted by some of the world's largest hospitality and retail brands. ACE ensures seamless application and network operations with an optional high-availability 2-node design, delivering continuous performance and reliability at scale.• Enterprise-Grade Security – Ensures zero-trust network segmentation, real-time threat detection, and PCI DSS compliance at scale.• Automated, Scalable Updates – Deploy new systems, applications and system updates across thousands of locations reliably and identically across all locations.• Seamless AI & IoT Integration – Supports a variety of AI based systems, machine vision, third party/digital ordering integration, and next-gen connected kitchen IoT endpoints.• 24/7 Observability & Control – Provides real-time observability, monitoring and proactive issue resolution with AcuVigil™ network intelligence.Proven Success in QSR & Retail InnovationAlready in use by leading QSR brands, ACE enables businesses to run both legacy and modern applications side by side—allowing seamless transitions without costly rip-and-replace projects.“Acumera has set the standard for digital transformation in multi-site organizations,” said Phil Stead, VP of Sales at Acumera. “With ACE, brands can securely manage network services, optimize in-store operations, and roll out new innovations faster across their entire footprint from the same platform —without adding complexity.”Experience ACE at MURTEC 2025Acumera will showcase Acumera Consolidated Edge (ACE) at MURTEC 2025 in Las Vegas. Attendees can visit Booth #527 to see how virtualized networking, edge computing, and managed network services can help their business scale faster and operate more efficiently.For more information, visit https://www.acumera.com/acumera-consolidated-edge/ or schedule a demo today.

