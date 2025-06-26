Gov. McMaster Issues Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Victory in Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in South Carolina's favor in Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, affirming South Carolina's right to exclude abortion providers from its Medicaid program:

"Seven years ago, we took a stand to protect the sanctity of life and defend South Carolina's authority and values – and today, we are finally victorious," said Governor Henry McMaster. "The legality of my executive order prohibiting taxpayer dollars from being used to fund abortion providers like Planned Parenthood has been affirmed by the highest court in the land.”

The case originates from Governor McMaster's 2018 Executive Order directing the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to remove abortion clinics from South Carolina's Medicaid provider list.

The district court previously enjoined South Carolina's exclusion of Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid funds. Today's decision reversed that ruling and remanded the case to the district court for further proceedings consistent with the Supreme Court's opinion.

In February, the governor filed an amicus brief supporting the state's position. He also attended oral arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court in April. Video of the governor's remarks following oral arguments can be found here.