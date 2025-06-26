Maryland State Police Seek Public’s Help in 1989 Cold Case Homicide of Colleen Powell West

June 26, 2025

(WICOMICO COUNTY, MD) – Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s assistance for information related to the homicide of a 26-year-old woman in Wicomico County in 1989.

On September 9, 1989, Colleen Powell West was found deceased in a remote area along Bear Swamp Road near Wango, Maryland. She was last seen alive on the evening of September 8, 1989 at the Sportsmans Pub on Roland Street in Salisbury, Maryland.

Despite efforts over the years, her case remains unsolved. Investigators are now renewing their plea for anyone who may have information, no matter how minor it may seem, to come forward and help bring closure to Colleen’s family.

Anyone with information related to Colleen Powell West’s death is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit at 410-749-3101. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

