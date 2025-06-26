Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,763 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Seek Public’s Help in 1989 Cold Case Homicide of Colleen Powell West

Maryland State Police News Release

(WICOMICO COUNTY, MD) – Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s assistance for information related to the homicide of a 26-year-old woman in Wicomico County in 1989.

On September 9, 1989, Colleen Powell West was found deceased in a remote area along Bear Swamp Road near Wango, Maryland. She was last seen alive on the evening of September 8, 1989 at the Sportsmans Pub on Roland Street in Salisbury, Maryland.

Despite efforts over the years, her case remains unsolved. Investigators are now renewing their plea for anyone who may have information, no matter how minor it may seem, to come forward and help bring closure to Colleen’s family.

Anyone with information related to Colleen Powell West’s death is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit at 410-749-3101. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryland State Police Seek Public’s Help in 1989 Cold Case Homicide of Colleen Powell West

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more