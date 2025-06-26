Gene Matrix Opens Global Headquarters at Fulton Labs, Ushering in the Future of AI-Powered Genomics and Healthcare

Fulton Labs Chicago

Gene Matrix unveils new HQ at Fulton Labs to lead global innovation in AI-powered genomics, cancer screening, and predictive healthcare solutions.

This new headquarters is more than just an office, said Tarek Younis, Founder & CEO of Gene Matrix. It’s a launchpad for transforming how the world understands and applies genomic science.” — Tarek Younis, Founder & CEO, Gene Matrix LLC

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gene Matrix, a global innovator in genetic testing, precision medicine , and AI-powered healthcare solutions, announces the grand opening of its new global headquarters at Fulton Labs, 1375 W Fulton Street, Suite 545, Chicago, IL. The event will take place on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, offering stakeholders a first look at Gene Matrix’s cutting-edge facility dedicated to advancing genomic science.The new headquarters reflects Gene Matrix’s mission to revolutionize global healthcare through innovation, science, and technology. Located in Chicago’s premier life sciences district, this centralized hub will drive breakthroughs in pharmacogenomics, hereditary cancer diagnostics, and AI-powered clinical solutions.A State-of-the-Art Genomics HeadquartersSituated in Chicago’s Fulton Market — one of the country’s fastest-growing life science corridors — the new Gene Matrix headquarters reflects the company’s mission to lead global breakthroughs in:Genetic diagnosticsAI-driven clinical reportingPharmacogenomics (GenePGx)Hereditary cancer testing (GeneCancer)The custom-built space features:🔬 A high-throughput molecular lab and automated processing suites🔐 Secure genomic data infrastructure designed for AI modeling and analytics🤝 Dedicated innovation and collaboration spaces for global clinical R&D🌎 Regional command centers to coordinate deployments across North America, Europe, MENA, and LATAMA Hub for Global CollaborationFulton Labs, developed by Trammell Crow Company, is Chicago’s premier life sciences hub — purpose-built for companies like Gene Matrix pushing the frontiers of precision medicine.With 425,000+ square feet of advanced wet and dry lab space, LEED-certified sustainability, and shared innovation lounges, the building brings together biotech startups, VC firms, universities, and medical institutions under one roof.This environment will allow Gene Matrix to:Expand cross-border genomic researchAccelerate public health partnershipsDrive regulatory innovation in AI-enabled diagnosticsServe as a central node for its global partner networkLeading the Next Generation of MedicineGene Matrix integrates genomic science and machine learning to help healthcare systems move from reactive treatment to predictive, proactive care.The company’s portfolio includes:💊 GenePGx – Pharmacogenomics panel for DNA-matched medication safety and efficacy🧠 GeneMind – Mental health genetics to assess risk for anxiety, depression, addiction, and cognitive decline🧬 GeneCancer – Hereditary cancer panel covering 108+ high-impact genes for early risk detection and prevention👶 GeneBaby – Pediatric-focused screening for inherited and developmental conditions from birth⚕️ GeneHealth – Comprehensive wellness panel focused on cardiovascular, metabolic, and chronic condition predisposition🥗 GeneDiet – Nutrigenomics panel to optimize nutrition, weight management, and fitness based on individual DNA🔗 AI-Powered Cloud Platform – Secure dashboards with clinician-ready reports, risk modeling, and real-time recommendationsWith this new headquarters, Gene Matrix is scaling its capacity to support governments, hospitals, insurers, and research centers worldwide.About Gene MatrixGene Matrix LLC is a U.S.-based biotechnology company pioneering the fusion of genetic diagnostics and artificial intelligence. Through a growing global presence and proprietary platform, Gene Matrix empowers health systems and individuals to make faster, smarter, and more personalized medical decisions.

