The Future of Medicine Arrives: Gene Matrix Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Cancer and PGx Tests in Slovenia

Chicago-based AI-genomics leader introduces its pioneering GeneCancer™ and GenePGx™ tests to the European market, starting with a strategic launch in Slovenia.

Our mission is to translate your genetic code into an actionable health roadmap. We provide clarity in a world of complexity.” — Tarek Younis - CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark move for European healthcare and personalized medicine , the pioneering AI- genomics company Gene Matrix today announced its official expansion into Europe with the launch of its advanced diagnostic services in Slovenia. From its new global headquarters in Chicago’s vibrant Fulton Market tech district, Gene Matrix is introducing its groundbreaking GeneCancer™ hereditary cancer screen and its flagship GenePGx™ pharmacogenomic test. This strategic launch provides Slovenian citizens and their clinicians with unprecedented, actionable insights into their unique genetic makeup, signaling a fundamental shift from reactive treatment to a proactive, predictive, and personalized healthcare paradigm.The expansion addresses two of the most pressing challenges in modern medicine: the rising incidence of cancer and the pervasive problem of adverse drug reactions. By tackling these issues head-on with sophisticated genetic intelligence, Gene Matrix aims to empower a new generation of healthcare that is more effective, less costly, and profoundly more human-centric.“Today marks more than just a geographic expansion; it represents a philosophical leap forward in how we approach human health,” said Tarek Younis, CEO of Gene Matrix, a visionary leader in the precision health space. “For too long, medicine has been defined by a one-size-fits-all model. We are here to change that. We believe every individual has the right to understand the information encoded in their DNA and to use that knowledge to live a longer, healthier life. Imagine a world where your genetic blueprint can help you prevent cancer years in advance, or where the debilitating guesswork of finding the right medication is eliminated entirely. That world is now a reality for millions in the European Union, and we are immensely proud that this journey begins today in Slovenia.”The GeneCancer™ Test: A Proactive Defense Against Hereditary CancerThe centerpiece of the launch is the GeneCancer™ test, a comprehensive hereditary cancer panel that utilizes advanced Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology coupled with Gene Matrix’s proprietary AI-driven analysis engine. The test analyzes over 60 genes—including critical genes like BRCA1, BRCA2, PALB2, TP53, and genes associated with Lynch syndrome (MLH1, MSH2, MSH6, PMS2)—that are known to be associated with significantly increased risks for a range of cancers. These include breast, ovarian, prostate, pancreatic, colorectal, and skin cancers, among others.An estimated 5-10% of all cancers are hereditary, meaning they are caused by inherited genetic mutations passed down through families. For individuals carrying these mutations, the risk of developing certain cancers can be up to 20 times higher than in the general population. The GeneCancer™ test identifies these at-risk individuals with clinical-grade accuracy, providing an essential early warning system. This knowledge empowers patients and their doctors to move from a reactive stance to one of proactive defense through personalized screening plans (such as earlier or more frequent mammograms or colonoscopies), risk-reducing medications, and preventative surgeries.“The power of the GeneCancer test is its ability to change a family’s destiny,” Younis elaborated. “When we identify a risk mutation, we are not delivering a diagnosis; we are delivering foresight. We are giving a young woman the knowledge that allows her to take control of her breast cancer risk, or a father the information needed to protect his children. It transforms fear of the unknown into a concrete, actionable health plan.”The GenePGx™ Test: Ending Medication Trial-and-ErrorLaunching alongside the cancer panel is the company’s flagship GenePGx™ (pharmacogenomics) test. Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) are a leading cause of hospitalization and are estimated to cost healthcare systems billions of dollars annually. The GenePGx™ test directly confronts this issue by analyzing how an individual’s genetic variations affect their response to over 200 common medications.The test provides a detailed profile of key metabolic pathways, most notably the cytochrome P450 (CYP450) enzyme system, including genes like CYP2D6, CYP2C19, and CYP2C9. These enzymes are responsible for metabolizing a majority of all prescribed drugs. By identifying whether a patient is a poor, intermediate, normal, or ultrarapid metabolizer of a specific drug, clinicians can:Select the Right Drug: Avoid medications that may be ineffective or cause harmful side effects.Optimize the Dose: Adjust dosages based on the patient's unique metabolism, improving efficacy and safety.Improve Patient Outcomes: Drastically shorten the often-painful trial-and-error period, particularly in fields like psychiatry (antidepressants, antipsychotics) and cardiology (anticoagulants, statins).The results are delivered in an intuitive, color-coded report that classifies medications into clear categories (e.g., “Use as Directed,” “Moderate Gene-Drug Interaction”), allowing for quick and effective clinical decision-making.Why Slovenia: A Strategic Gateway to EuropeGene Matrix’s choice of Slovenia for its European debut was a deliberate strategic decision. The nation is recognized for its highly educated populace, advanced digital health infrastructure, and a forward-thinking public health agenda that aligns perfectly with the company's mission. Slovenia’s National Cancer Control Plan (2022-2026) specifically calls for improving diagnostics and access to innovative treatments, creating a fertile ground for the adoption of Gene Matrix’s technologies.A Landmark Partnership with the Institute of Oncology LjubljanaTo ensure deep and effective integration into the Slovenian healthcare system, Gene Matrix has forged a landmark strategic partnership with the Institute of Oncology Ljubljana, the country's comprehensive national cancer center and a leading research institution in Central Europe. This collaboration will initially focus on a pilot program to integrate the GeneCancer™ and GenePGx™ tests into the Institute’s clinical workflows for high-risk patient populations.“We are thrilled to collaborate with Gene Matrix, a true innovator in the field of genomic medicine,” stated Dr. Irena Oblak, Director General of the Institute of Oncology Ljubljana. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our patients with the most advanced cancer care possible. The ability to identify hereditary risk with this level of precision and to tailor systemic treatments based on a patient’s genetic profile will undoubtedly enhance our diagnostic capabilities, improve patient safety, and ultimately, save lives. This is a significant step forward for oncology in Slovenia.”The partnership will also include joint research initiatives and the development of training programs for Slovenian clinicians to ensure they are fully equipped to utilize this powerful new layer of patient data.About Gene Matrix:Gene Matrix is a Chicago-based pioneer in AI-driven genomics, building the future of precision health. From its global headquarters at 1375 W Fulton St, the company specializes in developing advanced diagnostic tests that predict disease risk and personalize treatment. By focusing on hereditary cancer screening (GeneCancer™) and pharmacogenomics (GenePGx™), Gene Matrix provides actionable intelligence to healthcare providers and patients, enabling early detection, optimized treatment, and improved health outcomes worldwide. 