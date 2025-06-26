New TDWI Research into the Data Foundation for Successful AI

Report explores how organizations are preparing for AI as well as current challenges and opportunities.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TDWI Research has just released a brand-new report: TDWI Data Points : The Data Foundation for AI. This survey-based report, written by TDWI VP of Research Fern Halper , Ph.D., focuses on how enterprises are modernizing their data strategies and architectures to meet the demands of AI, navigate economic uncertainty, and address the evolving need for unified, scalable data environments.TDWI Data Points reports use primary research to deliver a concise view of a specific opportunity area. Survey findings are supplemented by insights and assessments from a TDWI analyst to provide readers with context and help them understand the implications for their own data and AI implementations.To reach the next stage of AI maturity, Halper says, “organizations must establish a solid, well-structured data foundation capable of delivering personalized, context-aware insights to AI applications.” The report discusses how far along organizations are in their data foundation journey, the challenges they are facing, and the value this foundation can provide.Report HighlightsAmong this report’s key findings:• Over 40% of respondents reported that their data foundation either cannot support AI or are having some struggles doing so. Less than 10% consider their data foundation fully AI-ready.• Half of respondents report that difficulty with data quality and cleansing is a significant pain point for them.• However, respondents see substantial opportunity that can come from building out their data foundation to support AI. Many are already investing in AI and are optimistic about opportunities with agentic AI.To deploy successful AI, organizations must redefine their data foundation as a strategic differentiator. Download this report to understand the opportunities that can be seized today to reach the most value with AI.This research was sponsored by Fivetran and Microsoft.Download the report: https://tdwi.org/research/2025/06/adv-all-data-points-data-foundation-for-ai.aspx About the AuthorFern Halper, Ph.D., is vice president and senior director of TDWI Research for advanced analytics. She is well known in the analytics community, having been published hundreds of times on data mining and information technology over the past 20 years. Halper is also coauthor of several Dummies books on cloud computing and big data. She focuses on advanced analytics, including predictive analytics, machine learning, AI, cognitive computing, and big data analytics approaches. She has been a partner at industry analyst firm Hurwitz & Associates and a lead data analyst for Bell Labs. She has taught at both Colgate University and Bentley University. Her Ph.D. is from Texas A&M University.You can reach her by email (fhalper@tdwi.org) and on LinkedIn (linkedin.com/in/fbhalper).About TDWIFor 30 years, TDWI has provided individuals and teams with a comprehensive portfolio of business and technical education and research about all things data. TDWI’s in-depth, best-practices-based knowledge can be quickly applied to develop world-class talent across your organization’s business and IT functions to enhance analytical, data-driven decision making. TDWI offers major conferences as well as topical seminars, onsite education, membership, certification, live webinars, resource-filled publications, industry news, and in-depth research. See tdwi.org or follow us on LinkedIn at tdwi.org/linkedin.About 1105 Media1105 Media, Inc., is a leading provider of integrated information and media in targeted business-to-business markets, including specialized sectors of the information technology community; industrial health, safety, and compliance; security; environmental protection; and home healthcare. 1105's offerings span print and online magazines, journals, and newsletters; seminars, conferences, and trade shows; training courseware; and web-based services. 1105 Media is based in Woodland Hills, California, with offices throughout the U.S.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.