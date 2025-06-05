In Celebration of Juneteenth, Acclaimed Muralist Addonis Parker’s Still We Rise Exhibition Opens in Opa-locka

Addonis Parker, internationally acclaimed muralist OneUnited Bank, America's leading Community Development Financial Institution and the nation’s largest Black-owned bank Still We Rise Opening Ceremony June 13, 2025 @ The ARC

God created me to never fit into a socially accepted box made for free consumption for false narratives. I move by faith and walk in prophecies before I rise. I am a Black man with vision and a heart.” — Addonis Parker

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneUnited Bank , is proud to celebrate internationally acclaimed muralist Addonis Parker , the bank’s artist-in-residence, whose work will be featured in Still We Rise: The Art of Addonis Parker, a powerful testament to the resilience, creativity, and enduring spirit of an artist whose work has shaped and redefined Miami's cultural landscape. Still We Rise will be featured in Ten North Group’s contemporary collection. The public is invited to the Opening Ceremony on Friday June 13th, 2025, 6pm-9pm at The ARC at 675 Ali Baba Avenue, Opa-locka, FL 33054. RSVP here on Eventbrite Addonis Parker speaks his truth, “God created me to never fit into a socially accepted box made for free consumption for false narratives. I move by faith and walk in prophecies before I rise. My community is fed before my canvas eats whereas fatherhood transcends compassion for my environment. I am a soul. I am a father. I am a son. I am a Black man in America with vision and a heart.”Still We Rise ExhibitionOn view at The ARC from June 13 through August 30, 2025Still We Rise invites viewers to explore the rich tapestry of Addonis’ work which confronts social injustice and celebrates Black culture. His art encompasses a diverse range of mediums, styles, and themes while reminding us that art is not only a form of expression but also a tool for change, a means of preserving memory, and a source of hope.“In the spirit of Maya Angelou’s unyielding verse, Addonis Parker’s work reminds us that even in the face of adversity, beauty, culture, and community rise. At Ten North Group, we are proud to stand alongside visionaries like Addonis whose creativity helps transform neighborhoods into narratives of hope and power.” commented Dr. Willie Logan, President & CEO, Ten North Group.OneUnited Bank Artist-in-ResidenceFor the past ten years Addonis Parker has served as OneUnited Bank’s “artist in residence” with a studioat the Bank’s Miami branch. Parker’s art has been featured on ten (10) OneUnited Bank Visa Debit Cards,showcasing powerful art portraying themes from Black culture. Each card embodies stories of resilienceand unity, marking a step forward in our journey towards inclusivity and financial equality.“As America’s largest Black owned bank and an award-winning Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), we appreciate the importance of supporting artists from Purvis Young to Addonis Parker, who tell stories of resilience nationwide from Overtown and Liberty City in Miami to South Central Los Angeles and Roxbury in Boston,” states Teri Williams, OneUnited Bank President & COO. “And still, we rise!”For more information about Still We Rise: The Art of Addonis Parker visit www.tennorthgroup.com For more information about the OneUnited Bank Visa Debit Cards by Addonis Parker visit www.oneunited.com/cards About OneUnited Bank:OneUnited Bank, America's leading Community Development Financial Institution, the nation’s largest Black-owned bank, eleven-time recipient of the US Department of Treasury’s Bank Enterprise Award for community development and named Inc. Magazine’s Best in Financial Services 2024. For more info, please visit www.oneunited.com About Addonis ParkerAddonis Parker is an internationally acclaimed, Miami Based artist and muralist. His work is strong and real, capturing the strength of character, deep emotional expressions and struggles of Black life in a manner that only a few have dared to paint. Parker has completed notable large scale art restorations projects, using his artistic skills to help clean, refurbish and revitalize historic and contemporary art installations. More information at www.addonisparker.com

