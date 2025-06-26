STEVE BULZONI NAMED PRESIDENT OF TWIN ENGINES GLOBAL FILM DISTRIBUTION LABEL COMPANIES

Industry veteran promoted to oversee BMG-Global and DeskPop Entertainment distribution labels.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twin Engines Global , an umbrella organization propelling innovation across a diverse suite of companies, is excited to announce the promotion of Steve Bulzoni from Vice President of BMG-Global to President of Twin Engines Global's Film Distribution Label Group, which includes BMG-Global and DeskPop Entertainment . This strategic elevation underscores Twin Engines’ commitment to advancing high-quality entertainment."Steve has been instrumental in BMG-Global's success, and his leadership capabilities make him the ideal executive to unify our distribution strategy," stated Rob Campbell, CEO of Twin Engines Global. "His promotion reflects our confidence in his ability to drive growth across both labels while maintaining their distinct market positions."Bulzoni, who joined Twin Engines after serving as Vice President of Business Development at Premiere Digital, brings over 25 years of experience in distribution to the expanded role. His elevation signals Twin Engines' commitment to strengthening its distribution footprint across specialty markets and broader entertainment channels."Steve understands the nuances of today's complex distribution landscape better than anyone," said Dave Austin, Chief Commerce Officer at Twin Engines Global. "His vision for how our content reaches audiences—whether through traditional channels or emerging platforms—will be crucial as we continue developing distinctive programming for both labels."The two distribution imprints under Bulzoni's leadership serve distinct market segments: BMG-Global focuses on family-friendly and faith-based content, while DeskPop Entertainment specializes in genre films and conversation-starting independent cinema."The opportunity to lead BMG-Global and DeskPop Entertainment represents an exciting new chapter," Bulzoni said. "Each label has a clear identity and purpose in the marketplace. I look forward to building on their strengths while finding strategic synergies that benefit the entire Twin Engines portfolio."Before joining Twin Engines, Bulzoni founded Take 4 Digital, a distribution consultancy that works with numerous independent distributors. His previous experience includes a stint as VP of Digital Media Worldwide at Maverick Entertainment Group, where he spearheaded the company's expansion into VOD, PPV, and digital sales channels. The University of Iowa graduate previously served as Executive VP at Velvet Steamroller Management, where he helped deploy a private equity film fund and worked on projects including "2001 Maniacs" and "The Third Nail."Steve Bulzoni's promotion to President of Twin Engines Global's Film Distribution Label Group marks a pivotal advancement in delivering exceptional entertainment. With his extensive experience, Bulzoni is poised to drive growth across BMG-Global and DeskPop Entertainment, ensuring both labels continue to excel in their markets. As Twin Engines embraces this new chapter, audiences can anticipate a future filled with diverse, high-quality content that reflects the evolving film distribution landscape and the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence.

