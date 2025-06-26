Community Management Company Westward360 Merges with Henderson-Based P&G Association Management.

Westward360, has merged its community association portfolio with P&G Association Management, a community management company located in Henderson, Nevada.

It’s yet another exciting step for us. P&G’s portfolio of clients here in the Las Vegas market will add further visibility and increase our impact on the community. ” — Adrien Barker

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westward360 , an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) for community associations, announced today that it has merged its community association portfolio with P&G Association Management, a residential community management company located in Henderson, Nevada, serving Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, and Boulder City.Westward360 and P&G specialize in the management of homeowners and community associations. Clients and homeowners will benefit from the merger thanks to increased efficiency, more back-office capacity and resources, and enhanced technology. The P&G company name changed to Westward360 effective June 1, 2025, and day-to-day operation is expected to continue as usual for its customers."It’s yet another exciting step for us. P&G’s portfolio of clients here in the Las Vegas market will add further visibility and increase our impact on the community. The merger shows our commitment to Nevada in being the very best community association management company in the industry" says Adrien Barker, Regional Manager for the Western Market at Westward360.P&G has been well regarded managing a diverse group of residential properties from condominiums to single family homes. The firm has a great client retention rate, provides exceptional customer service and is a leader in the Las Vegas market.“We are excited to have Westward360 as a partner in the Las Vegas market. While the P&G name is changing, the same personal service our clients have come to expect from us is not. By joining forces with Westward360, we now have the ability to provide our clients with enhanced services and innovation not previously available to the communities we served” says Stephen Goldstein, Co-owner of P&G Association Management.Westward360’s experience and expertise have attracted great talent and a stronger and more diverse client base. The combined entities will collectively employ more than 20 full-time local employees, and managing more than 70 associations in Nevada. Besides Straitiff, Westward360's leadership team includes: Brawley Reishman, CTO; David Westveer, CFO; Nathan Brown, CIO; and Travis Taylor, COO.About Westward360Real estate management is complex and ever-changing, and we're here to navigate it with you. That's why Westward360 offers an all-encompassing partnership. Managing, maintaining, buying, selling, renting and investing — we're here for all of it. For more information, visit westward360.com.

