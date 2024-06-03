Property Management Company Westward360 Acquires Park Ridge, Illinois Based ASF Enterprises
Westward360 announced today that it has acquired ASF Enterprises, a suburban Chicago residential property management company located in Park Ridge, Illinois.
By joining forces with Westward360, we now have the ability to provide our clients with enhanced services and innovation not previously available to the communities we served.”PARK RIDGE, IL, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westward360, a premier provider of real estate management services for community associations and rental property owners, announced today that it has acquired ASF Enterprises, a suburban Chicago residential property management company located in Park Ridge, Illinois.
— Angela Falzone, Owner of ASF Enterprises
Both Westward360 and ASF specialize in the management of homeowner and community associations. Company leaders say clients and homeowners will benefit from the acquisition thanks to increased efficiency, more back-office capacity, and enhanced technology. The ASF company name will change to Westward360 effective June 01, 2024, and day-to-day operation is expected to continue as usual for its customers.
"It’s yet another exciting step for us. The ASF portfolio of clients here in the Near West and Chicago suburban market will significantly increase our managed building footprint and increase the number of homes that we service by more than 25%. The acquisition shows our ongoing commitment to the Chicago suburban market in being the very best community association management company in the industry." – William P Samatas, GM of Elmwood Park Operations, at Westward360.
ASF has been well regarded managing a diverse group of residential properties for more than 20 years. The firm has a 99% client retention rate, provides exceptional customer service and is a leader in the local market.
“We are excited to have Westward360 as a partner in the suburban Chicago market. I have been working with community associations in Illinois for decades, having also assisted in the development of the Community Association Management Licencing Act, which is the template for property managers serving our industry. While this ends a chapter in my career, the same personal service our clients have come to expect from us is not. By joining forces with Westward360, we now have the ability to provide our clients with enhanced services and innovation not previously available to the communities we served.” – Angela Falzone, Owner of ASF Enterprises.
“This is such an exciting time for us at Westward360. Our team is committed to growth while maintaining a local feel and presence throughout the communities we serve. The service that we provide, and as a result our customer base, has grown significantly over the years as we continue in our pursuit to disrupt and improve this industry.” – Brent Straitiff, CEO of Westward360.
Westward360’s experience and expertise have attracted great talent as well as both out-of-state and international investors. The combined entities will now collectively manage more than 750 community associations and employ more than 450 full-time employees, serving rental owner clients in 35 states, as well as more than 10 countries.
Besides Straitiff and Samatas, Westward360's leadership team includes: Brawley Reishman, CTO; David Westveer, CFO; Ian Duni, CSO; Nathan Brown, CIO; and Travis Taylor, COO.
About Westward360
Real estate management is complex and ever-changing, and we're here to navigate it with you. That's why Westward360 offers an all-encompassing partnership. Managing, maintaining, buying, selling, renting and investing — we're here for all of it. For more information, visit westward360.com.
Brent Straitiff
Westward360
+1 800-901-5431
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn