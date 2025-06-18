Chicagoland Community Association Management Company, Westward360, Earns Top Industry Professional Credential

Westward360 have earned the Accredited Association Management Company credential from Community Associations Institute.

This designation and achievement ensures that our current and prospective customers know they are working with the best of the best.” — Brent Stratiff

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westward360 recently joined an elite group of community association management companies that have earned the Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) credential from Community Associations Institute (CAI). W360 is one of fewer than 380 management companies worldwide who have earned the highest level of professional recognition in the community association management field.Westward360 has been diligently managing community associations in Illinois for 20 years, and has grown to serve communities throughout the midwest, as well as Nevada, Colorado, and Oregon. “Our growth and success over the last two decades is something we’ve always been proud of, but to finally achieve this milestone and be recognized for the level of excellence and professionalism we maintain in this industry, is humbling,” Westward360 CEO Brent Stratiff says. “This designation and achievement ensures that our current and prospective customers know they are working with the best of the best.”CAI is an international organization dedicated to building better communities. More than 75.5 million Americans live in an estimated 365,000 association-governed communities.To earn the AAMC credential, a management company must be established with years of experience in community association management, with at least 50 percent of its managers maintaining professional credentials. Board verifications of the work the management company has done for its clients are also required in order to qualify.“Professionals who earn CAI credentials maximize the value they can provide to their community association clients,” said CAI Chief Executive Officer Dawn Bauman, CAE. “Not only have these professionals demonstrated a personal commitment to self-improvement, but they have also elevated their practical knowledge and expertise. That’s what all community associations need, and what board members and residents deserve.”Professional managers provide administrative, operational and managerial counsel to community association boards. Managers typically are responsible for managing budgets and contractors, directing association personnel and overseeing compliance with association covenants and restrictions.About Community Associations InstituteSince 1973, Community Associations Institute (CAI) has been the leading provider of resources and information for homeowners, volunteer board leaders, professional managers, and business professionals in more than 365,000 community associations, condominiums, and co-ops in the United States and millions of communities worldwide. With more than 46,000 members, CAI works in partnership with more than 60 affiliated chapters within the U.S, Canada, United Arab Emirates, and South Africa, as well as with housing leaders in several other countries. CAI is the foremost authority in community association management, governance, education, and advocacy. Our mission is to inspire professionalism, effective leadership, and responsible citizenship—ideals reflected in community associations that are preferred places to call home. Visit us at www.caionline.org , and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @CAISocial.About Westward360Real estate management is complex and ever-changing, and we're here to navigate it with you. That's why Westward360 offers an all-encompassing partnership. Managing, maintaining, buying, selling, renting and investing — we're here for all of it. For more information, visit westward360.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.