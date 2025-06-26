Overwatch Mission Critical Taps Marc Spier as CFO to Support Expanding Infrastructure and Workforce Operations

Veteran-founded company brings on proven SaaS and capital expert to lead financial operations across infrastructure, workforce, power, and media platforms

Marc brings clarity and structure at a critical moment, as Overwatch expands globally and strengthens its platform, our financial discipline and operational focus.” — Kirk Offel, CEO, Overwatch Mission Critical

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overwatch Mission Critical , a veteran-founded infrastructure company revolutionizing the future of data, today announced the appointment of Marc Spier as Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned executive with a track record of transformative growth across SaaS, financial software, and high-performance operating models, Spier will oversee Overwatch’s financial strategy as it accelerates into its next phase of scale and impact.Spier brings decades of leadership experience as a CEO, CFO, and strategic advisor to companies across the technology, software, and investment sectors. In addition to his numerous operating roles, he has served as a Strategic and Operating Advisor to several private equity and venture firms where he supported portfolio companies with operational rigor, strategic planning, and scaling execution. He has guided organizations through mergers and acquisitions, scaled go-to-market initiatives, and helped venture-backed and PE-backed businesses evaluate and maximize enterprise value through lean systems and innovation-forward frameworks.“I joined Overwatch because this team is tackling mission-critical challenges in every sense of the word,” said Marc Spier, CFO. “They’re building the workforce of the future and strengthening the infrastructure behind today’s most advanced technologies. It’s a privilege to join and support this kind of work at a veteran-led company where Kirk Offel , Mike Sarraille, and the team bring purpose and military precision to everything they do.”“Marc brings clarity and structure at a critical moment,” said Kirk Offel, Founder and CEO of Overwatch Mission Critical. “As the company expands globally and strengthens its platform, our financial discipline and operational focus are more important than ever. Marc has built resilient systems, guided high-growth organizations, and understands how to support a veteran-led team with a long-term vision. We’re proud to have him on board.”As CFO, Spier will lead the company’s financial global operations, capital strategy, and long-term planning, supporting Overwatch’s family of integrated brands: Overwatch Mission Critical, the core infrastructure division delivering data center design, build, and operations services; Patriot Power Services, a veteran-led provider of integrated load bank rentals, skilled labor, and fleet solutions for the mission-critical and data center sector; Overwatch University, the company’s workforce development and veteran hiring initiative; Data Center Revolution, the industry-leading podcast hosted by CEO Kirk Offel; Everyday Warrior, a podcast hosted by Overwatch partner and retired Navy SEAL Mike Sarraille; and Anchors of Hope, Overwatch’s philanthropic arm supporting veterans, families, and underserved communities.About Overwatch Holdings Inc.Overwatch Holdings Inc. is a veteran-founded platform company delivering workforce solutions, training, and infrastructure services across the data center sector. Through divisions like Overwatch Mission Critical and Patriot Power Services, Overwatch is committed to building talent pipelines and operational support systems powering today’s AI-driven world. As a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Overwatch integrates military leadership, mission focus, and technical excellence at every level.

