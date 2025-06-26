GymNation Takes Over Riyadh with Its Biggest Location Yet

Gym Floor Dedicated Glute Zone Affiliated HYROX training club

— Josh Whitely, KSA Country Director

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GymNation, the region’s fastest-growing fitness brand, has officially launched its largest and most advanced (most instagrammable) facility to date in the heart of Qurtubah, Riyadh. Spanning 77,000 square feet, GymNation’s new flagship sets a new benchmark for health and wellness facilities within Saudi Arabia, further reinforcing GymNation’s mission to make world-class fitness accessible, affordable, and inclusive for everyone.

Purpose-built to meet the needs of the local community, the facility offers a diverse mix of premium training environments, industry-leading equipment, and specialised spaces tailored to different fitness goals and lifestyles. In a first for the Kingdom, the gym features the largest ladies-only Reformer Pilates studio in Saudi Arabia, alongside a private Reformer Pilates room. It also debuts GymNation’s first-ever male spin studio complemented by a dedicated ladies-only spin zone to add to its offerings.

Gym-goers will also benefit from a purpose-built Glute Training Zone, a mind and body studio for holistic health practices, an affiliated HYROX training club for high-performance training, and the region’s largest free weights section. In addition to its cutting-edge fitness zones, GymNation Qurtubah features a fully equipped recovery area complete with infrared saunas, ice baths, and treatment rooms to support total wellness and optimal performance.

Josh Whitely, KSA Country Director, “After an incredibly successful pre-sell, we opened GymNation Qurtubah, with over 7,000 members on day one, and the initial feedback has been unbelievable and we are only just getting started. We’ve got a series of brand-new classes launching, as well as some groundbreaking in gym events that will blend fitness, wellness, culture, and music into one amazing space. Riyadh will not have seen anything like GymNation before!”

Speaking about the launch, Loren Holland, Founder and CEO of GymNation, said: “Beyond being our largest gym to date, this new Qurtubah location is another symbol of our belief that fitness should be accessible, innovative, and empowering for everyone. Saudi Arabia is experiencing a fitness revolution and we’re proud to provide an environment where people of all fitness levels feel welcomed and motivated. We’ve invested significantly to bring not only the biggest gym with the widest selection of equipment and classes Riyadh has ever seen, but also a gym that looks incredible! From lighting to graffiti, all the way through to new fixtures and finishings, we’ve well and truly raised the bar for what a gym experience can be in the Kingdom.”

The launch of the Qurtubah men’s and ladies gyms follows GymNation’s record-breaking entry into Saudi Arabia, which saw more than 12,000 pre-opening memberships snapped up in just 72 hours across its initial locations in Jeddah and Al Khobar in 2024. As Saudi Arabia continues to drive forward its Vision 2030 goals of promoting more active communities, GymNation is uniquely positioned to support this momentum through its commitment to removing barriers around cost, intimidation, and accessibility.

