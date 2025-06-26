Yaaz Koru Collection_

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YAAZ PRESENTS KORU

THE FURNITURE COLLECTION DESIGNED BY RAFFAELLA MANGIAROTTI

INTERPRETS THE ATMOSPHERES OF GARDENS OF THE PAST.

YAAZ presents the Koru collection designed by Raffaella Mangiarotti. In her first collaboration with the brand, the designer introduces a complete outdoor furniture family that evokes the charming atmospheres of gardens of the past.

The small armchairs, sofas, tables, coffee tables, pouffes and sunbeds draw inspiration from the furniture of the past. The classic manufacturing of iron is reinterpreted with a light and ethereal touch that acquires solidity through delicate metal intersections. The rods reveal an aesthetic purity and elegance and intertwine to create a sinuous movement that seems to recall the Art Nouveau style. The structure becomes a contemporary sign that revives the memory and through such capacity makes the object familiar and desirable.

The lightweight structures are made even more comfortable by soft outdoor cushions that add softness and warmth to the rigidity of the metal. Each piece invites to relaxation, transforming the outdoor spaces into environments of well-being and conviviality, also thanks to a refined color exploration and selection that evoke the splendor of nature.

“We are proud of our collaboration with Raffaella Mangiarotti. Her vision of design is perfectly aligned with the spirit and the values of our company. Taking her inspiration from the archetypes that have created the history of furniture, she worked through subtractions with the intention of emphasizing the structural complexities and enhancing the materials with which we have always worked. Our aim is to draw attention to good design to offer an authentic living experience of high quality, just the way it happened in the past”, comments Burak Suveren, founder of Yaaz.

This collection is inspired by classic wrought iron garden chairs, the ones with thin and decorative lines that used to be found on old terraces and courtyards. The idea is to transform that lightness into something solid and welcoming, playing with delicate intersections and reinterpreting them in a contemporary way,” adds Raffaella Mangiarotti.

