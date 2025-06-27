UAE Flowers Elevates Floral Gifting with New Flower Arrangements in Tall Round Box

Ignite Passion with 300 Red Roses in a Stunning Tall Round Box! From UAE Flowers—luxury, love, and freshness guaranteed. Perfect for epic romantic gestures! Burst into Bliss with Mixed Flowers in a Tall Round Box! 4 hydrangeas, 10 lisianthus, 60 vibrant roses, orchids & more—fresh elegance from UAE Flowers. Gift joy today! Unleash the Wow with Lush Pink Harmony Box! 10 hydrangeas, 45 roses, matthiola, berries & more in a chic tall round box—perfect for dazzling love & joy. Order now!

Our Tall Round Box Flower Arrangement blends elegance and vibrant design, perfect for unforgettable gifts. Now in the UAE, it redefines floral gifting.” — Aman Arora, Managing Director of UAE Flowers

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UAE Flowers, renowned for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, has unveiled a new way to experience its floral creations. The company’s latest offering features stunning flower arrangements carefully crafted by expert florists and presented in the Tall Round Box, a stylish and functional packaging solution.Customers can now choose from a wide selection of premium flowers , including velvety roses, delicate lilies, peonies, and carnations. Each arrangement is designed to suit various occasions, from intimate gestures to grand celebrations such as birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and corporate events. The Tall Round Box, available in four colors—white, blue, brown, and black—provides a sophisticated backdrop that enhances the visual appeal of the flowers while ensuring they arrive fresh and vibrant.The Tall Round Box is not just packaging; it is a protective and decorative element. Its cylindrical shape, approximately twice as tall as its diameter, allows for a striking display of flowers, while its glossy finish and sturdy construction ensure the blooms remain pristine during transit. Decorative touches like tissue paper and satin ribbons add a touch of luxury, making the unboxing experience as delightful as the flowers themselves.Customization is a key feature of this new offering. Customers can select specific flower types, color combinations, and even add personalized messages to their arrangements. This level of personalization ensures that each gift is tailored to the recipient’s preferences or the occasion’s theme, making it a truly bespoke experience.The Tall Round Box is part of UAE Flowers’ New Arrivals Collection , which reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and quality. Whether surprising a loved one in Abu Dhabi or impressing a business partner in Sharjah, this new offering provides a versatile and sophisticated way to express sentiments.Seamless Ordering and DeliveryOrdering the Tall Round Box is simple through UAE Flowers’ user-friendly website, which features detailed descriptions and high-quality images of the product. Customers can explore the color options, select their preferred flowers, and add personalized touches with ease. Competitive pricing ensures that the Tall Round Box is accessible to a wide range of budgets, with various size and flower options available.UAE Flowers’ robust delivery network ensures that flowers to Dubai , Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other UAE cities arrive fresh and on time. Same-day delivery is available for last-minute gifts, while next-day options cater to those planning ahead. The company’s dedicated customer service team is available via website, email, or phone to assist with any inquiries or special requests, ensuring a seamless gifting experience.About UAE FlowersFounded in 2011, UAE Flowers is a pioneer in the floral e-commerce industry, delivering joy through exquisite flowers and gifts across the UAE and parts of the Middle East. With a team of expert florists boasting over a decade of experience, UAE Flowers ensures that every delivery meets the highest standards of beauty and quality. The company is committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance the gifting experience for its customers.

