UAE Flowers Presents Timeless Flowers And Gifts For A Blessed Hijri New Year 1447

A Grand symphony of hydrangeas, sunflowers, roses, lisianthus, peonies, and more — a radiant gift of color and joy to mark the Islamic New Year with beauty and blessings. A Striking bouquet of blue hydrangeas and white carnations, beautifully wrapped and tied with ribbons — a meaningful gift to honor peace and prosperity this Islamic New Year. A Charming basket brimming with 30 pink lilies and lush green fillers — a symbol of purity and grace, perfect for sharing blessings this Islamic New Year.

Celebrate Arabic New Year in style with UAE Flowers’ exclusive seasonal luxury flowers — designed for corporate, family, and heartfelt gifting across the UAE.

The Arabic New Year collection beautifully blends tradition and modern elegance, offering floral and gifting options perfect for corporate, family, and spiritual celebrations across the UAE.” — Aman Arora, Managing Director of UAE Flowers.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UAE Flowers, one of the UAE’s leading floral and gifting services, proudly presents its exclusive collection of timeless flowers and gifts for Arabic New Year 1447 (Hijri New Year). This sacred occasion marks the Hijra — the historic migration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Mecca to Medina — and symbolizes a time of reflection, renewal, and hope for millions across the world.The new collection offers a beautiful selection of fresh flower arrangements and thoughtful gifts that blend tradition with modern elegance. Customers can choose from graceful lily baskets, radiant rose bouquets, and vibrant mixed floral designs — all expertly crafted to express heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity, and harmony in the year ahead.Complementing the floral offerings are premium gift options that pair blooms with gourmet dates, artisanal chocolates, and refined keepsakes — perfect for sharing blessings with family, friends, or colleagues. Each creation is thoughtfully packaged to enhance the joy of gifting.With reliable flower delivery Dubai and across the UAE, UAE Flowers makes it easy to mark this significant occasion with beauty and meaning. Every order is handled with care to ensure freshness, quality, and timely delivery.Exclusive Arabic New Year CollectionAs part of the Arabic New Year 1447 celebrations, UAE Flowers introduces handpicked floral arrangements that blend elegance, sentiment, and seasonal charm—perfect for marking meaningful moments with loved ones and colleagues alike.Pink Roses & Purple Roses in a Box – A luxurious bouquet featuring deep red roses and greens, beautifully wrapped to express heartfelt emotion. Ideal for intimate New Year wishes or special family gestures.Bouquet of Purple Roses – A stunning mix of red and white blooms in a handcrafted vase, this arrangement delivers a bold message of love and new beginnings.Soft Elegance Round box Arrangement– A modern take on traditional floral gifting, this boxed arrangement combines vibrant blooms in a sleek presentation, perfect for formal or festive gifting.These thoughtfully selected options are available for delivery across the UAE, making it easy to share joy and blessings this Arabic New Year.Celebrating TogetherUAE Flowers invites everyone to celebrate the Arabic New Year with beauty, grace, and thoughtful gestures. Explore the exclusive collection and discover how flowers can bring joy to your family, friends, and business partners through reliable flower delivery Abu Dhabi About UAE FlowersSince 2011, UAE Flowers has been a pioneer in the UAE’s floral and gifting industry, delivering high-quality flowers and bespoke gift solutions tailored to the region’s rich cultural heritage. With a strong presence across the Emirates, including efficient premium flowers delivery services, the brand continues to set benchmarks in reliability and elegance. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, UAE Flowers is the go-to destination for all occasion gifting needs, including weddings, birthdays, corporate events, and cultural celebrations like Arabic New Year.

