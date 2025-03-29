UAE Flowers Highlights Top Hampers & Arrangements for EID 2025

Celebrate Eid in bloom with our crescent moon floral arrangement, dates, lantern, and classic Vimto. A graceful blend of soft pink roses and lilies, this Eid Floral arrangement adds elegance and warmth to your festive celebrations. Radiating elegance and serenity, this crescent moon arrangement of white roses and fresh greens is a timeless tribute to the spirit of Eid.

Seasonal floral arrangements and gift hampers introduced for Eid, designed for corporate, family, and ceremonial gifting across the UAE.

The Eid collection reflects cultural, religious, and aesthetic values, offering décor and gifting options suited for formal, family, and institutional settings during the holy month.” — Aman Arora, Managing Director of UAE Flowers.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UAE Flowers has introduced a curated selection of floral arrangements and gift hampers for the Eid seasons, designed to reflect the cultural and aesthetic sensibilities associated with the holy month.The Celestial Floral Hamper is among the key highlights of the collection. It features a crescent moon structure crafted from baby’s breath, complemented by yellow spray roses, pink carnations, and decorative steel grass accents. The design is mounted on a rustic wooden base and is accompanied by a gold lantern, a bottle of Vimto, and a container of premium dates—components traditionally associated with Iftar gatherings.The crescent shape, central to Islamic symbolism, represents renewal and reflection. The use of baby’s breath is intended to convey purity and devotion, aligning the visual elements of the arrangement with the spiritual themes of Eid.Also included in the seasonal offering is the Eid Floral Arrangement , which incorporates white roses, baby’s breath, cymbidium orchids, and neutral-toned blooms. Arranged in a contemporary crescent form, the design aligns with the visual symbolism of Eid and is suited for personal and corporate gifting, event décor, and home settings.The collection also includes Eid Gift Hampers, combining fresh flowers with traditional festive items such as gourmet dates, chocolates, and accessories. The hampers are available in various sizes and configurations to accommodate different preferences and budgets.The seasonal offerings are part of a broader strategy to provide occasion-specific floral and gifting solutions that align with regional traditions and cultural calendars. The products are available for delivery across Dubai and the wider UAE, with same-day and next-day options in place to meet demand during peak gifting periods.UAE Flowers has observed a growing interest in floral gifting during Eid, particularly among corporate clients and family-based households seeking non-traditional expressions of appreciation.Alongside the floral offering, UAE Flowers has curated a series of Eid Gift Hampers that combine fresh floral arrangements with traditional and premium accompaniments such as dates, chocolates, and other food items. These hampers are designed for corporate gifting, hospitality use, and family celebrations during Eid. The Eid collections are accessible via the UAE Flowers website and are supported by dedicated customer service for bulk and corporate inquiries.About UAE FlowersFounded in 2011, UAE Flowers is a leading floral and gifting service provider based in Dubai, offering same-day flower delivery in Dubai and all across all 7 Emirates of the UAE. The company specializes in curated flower arrangements, occasion-specific gifts, and corporate gifting solutions. With a focus on quality, design, and cultural relevance, UAE Flowers delivers personalized experiences for key moments including Eid, birthdays, anniversaries, and more.For further information, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.