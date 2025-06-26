IBA Group to Present Mainframe Services and Solutions at ceCMG Conference

IBA Group Logo

From July 2 to July 3, 2025, IBA Group will participate in the ceCMG Conference in Frankfurt am Main as a member of the Central Europe Measurement Group (ceCMG)

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From July 2 to July 3, IBA Group will participate in the ceCMG Conference in Frankfurt am Main. Being a member of the Central Europe Measurement Group (ceCMG), IBA Group will showcase its mainframe-related services and solutions, share experience of mainframe development, migration, and modernization, and give a presentation on how to modernize mainframe applications with the use of Zowe.IBA GROUP’S OFFERINGS AT CECMG CONFERENCEMainframe Software Development and SupportIBA Group has been working with mainframes since 1993. The company provides comprehensive development and support for critical enterprise systems. IBA Group’s deep knowledge of mainframe technologies helps customer investments in mainframe software and hardware remain valuable and relevant.Mainframe ModernizationAs businesses aim to improve user accessibility, IBA Group extends mainframe applications to web users by upgrading legacy systems with intuitive web interfaces. Additionally, the company offers mainframe DevOps services to integrate agile methodologies into mainframe development and improve collaboration between teams for faster delivery and innovation.Zowe IntegrationTo bridge the gap between new technologies and the mainframe environment, IBA Group collaborates with the Zowe community of the Open Mainframe Project. The company developed a series of plugins for the mainframe, with the Zowe Explorer plugin becoming a core part of Zowe.IBA GROUP’S PRESENTATION AT CECMG CONFERENCEDate: July 3, 2025Time: 9:45 – 10:30 CESTLocation: BearingPoint | Speicherstraße 1 | 60327 Frankfurt am MainTopic: Modernization of Software Development Infrastructure Using ZOWE | Elad Iluz & Uladzislau Kalesnikau(Modernisierung der Softwareentwicklungs-Infrastruktur mittels ZOWE)The presentation focuses on lessons learned from mainframe modernization projects. The speakers will share their experience of how to overcome resistance to change from mainframe teams and align customer expectations with the modernization solution’s benefits.IBA Group invites conference delegates to attend the upcoming presentation and to connect with the company team to exchange views and share experience of working with mainframe software.ABOUT CENTRAL EUROPE COMPUTER MEASUREMENT GROUP AND CECMG CONFERENCEA user association for systems management, the Central Europe Computer Measurement Group, or ceCMG for short, was founded in 1988. The goal of the association is to provide practical support to those responsible for planning and the efficient use of IT resources in companies. It also serves as a platform for sharing experiences between industry and academia, particularly regarding the measurement and evaluation of web APIs. Additionally, the association provides access to moderated discussions with various IT actors, market insights, and networking opportunities.The program of the 2025 conference organized by ceCMG includes lectures from leading industry experts, exchange of experience, and insight into the latest innovations.ABOUT ZOWE AND IBA GROUP’S CONTRIBUTION TO ZOWEZowe is a contributor-led community with participating vendors such as, but not limited to, Broadcom, IBM, Phoenix Software, Rocket Software, Vicom Infinity, and IBA Group. Zowe is an open source framework for leveraging data and applications in z/OS from modern applications and tools. For more information, visit https://zowe.org/home/ To bridge the gap between new technologies and the mainframe environment, IBA Group set up a special team within the company. The squad began cooperating with Zowe in 2020. Currently, they actively contribute to the Zowe IntelliJ project and Zowe Kotlin SDK. They developed a series of plugins and one of these, the Zowe Explorer for IntelliJ plugin, was included in the Zowe V3 core About IBA GroupIBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.