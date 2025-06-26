CyberRisk Alliance and OWASP Join Forces to Advance Application Security and AI Education Across the Cyber Ecosystem

New Strategic Partnership with OWASP and the OWASP Gen AI Security Project Includes Joint Content, Events, and Research Initiatives

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), a business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity ecosystem, today announced a new strategic partnership with the Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP Foundation) , the globally respected nonprofit foundation that works to improve the security of software and the OWASP Gen AI Security Project : An OWASP Flagship project and leading global open-source generative AI expert community, focused on addressing the full GenAI security lifecycle—from the Top 10 Risks for LLMs and GenAI to secure governance, compliance, red teaming, data security, and agentic AI. The project provides open-source best practices, tools, and guidance to help secure generative AI and AI applications. This collaboration combines the power of CRA’s broad portfolio of cybersecurity events, media platforms and deep audience intelligence with OWASP’s unparalleled subject matter expertise to strengthen industry understanding and drive progress in AI and application security.“Generative AI systems and new AI application architectures are evolving rapidly—along with the security risks they present. At the heart of OWASP and the GenAI Security Project is educating security professionals by harnessing insights from our open community of experts to promote safe, secure adoption of AI systems and applications," said Scott Clinton, Co-chair and Board Member of the OWASP GenAI Security Project. "Partnering with CyberRisk Alliance expands our ability to share best practices and accelerate knowledge-sharing across the security community and opens the door for furthering industry collaboration."The first major initiative under this partnership will be the launch of the OWASP GenAI Security & Risk Conference, presented by CRA, a virtual event slated for fall 2025. Co-developed by CRA and the OWASP GenAI Security Project, the half-day program will focus on the intersection of generative AI and secure application development. More than 500 attendees are expected at the event. Proceeds from sponsorship will directly support OWASP’s GenAI Security Project.To expand the reach of OWASP’s trusted content, CRA is also launching a new AI Application Security Center Topic Center on SC Media, featuring licensed content from the OWASP’s GenAI Project alongside original editorial developed by CRA. The site will launch with curated OWASP resources and new content added monthly. The content will be amplified to a broad practitioner audience through an AppSec newsletter—also sponsored by OWASP.“We are very excited about this partnership with OWASP and the potential it offers both organizations. This partnership reflects a mutual commitment to advancing cybersecurity knowledge and education,” said Tony Keefe, EVP of Information Services at CyberRisk Alliance. “By combining OWASP’s subject matter expertise with CRA’s distribution and engagement capabilities, both organizations aim to deliver practical resources and insights to a broader community of security professionals.”Throughout the year, OWASP Gen AI experts will be featured across CRA’s multimedia platforms and events—including CyberRisk TV, the Application Security Weekly podcast, InfoSec World 2025, and a private executive roundtable for security leaders. At OWASP Global AppSec USA 2025, CRA will provide on-site content coverage and facilitate conversations with vendors and innovators shaping the future of secure software.About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications, TECHEXPO Top Secret, CyberRisk TV and Execweb.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com About OWASP Gen AI Security ProjectThe OWASP Gen AI Security Project is a global, open-source initiative dedicated to identifying, mitigating, and documenting security and safety risks associated with generative AI technologies, including large language models (LLMs), agentic AI systems, and AI-driven applications. Our mission is to empower organizations, security professionals, AI practitioners, IT executives and policymakers with comprehensive, actionable guidance and tools to ensure the secure development, deployment, and governance of generative AI systems and emerging AI application architectures. Additional information is available at https://genai.owasp.org/ About OWASPThe Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) is a nonprofit foundation that works to improve software security. We are an open community dedicated to enabling organizations to conceive, develop, acquire, operate, and maintain applications that can be trusted. Our projects, tools, documents, forums, and chapters are free and open to anyone interested in improving application security. Programming includes community-led open-source projects, including code, documentation, and standards, over 250+ local chapters worldwide, tens of thousands of members and participants and Industry-leading educational and training conferences. Additional information is available at https://owasp.org/

