Jyoti World Strengthens Global Plastics Technology Transfer with Turnkey Indian Manufacturing Hub

Global OEMs entrust Jyoti World’s 400,000 sq. ft. turnkey facility and skilled workforce to relocate plastics production swiftly and securely.

Our clients trust us to mirror their production processes—down to the last polymer recipe and inspection step—so they can restart ramp-up immediately.”
— Nirav Shah, DGM Business Development at Jyoti World

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to mounting supply-chain uncertainty, global manufacturers are accelerating plans to diversify production geography. Jyoti World Private Limited reports a significant uptick in Transfer of Technology (ToT) engagements, enabling overseas OEMs to migrate plastics production to India with minimal disruption.

Leveraging a 400,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility near India’s western port, Jyoti World has executed multiple ToT programs in the first half of 2025. These projects encompass the relocation of molds, dies, specialized jigs and fixtures, proprietary polymer formulations, and full assembly-line protocols into its campus.

Turnkey Transfer Partner
Jyoti World’s end-to-end offering covers:
- In-house Tooling & Polymer Compounding: Secure replication of client-specific mold geometries and material grades.
- Skilled Workforce & Quality Systems: Six Sigma+ and ISO-aligned teams trained to replicate clients’ production DNA.
- Plug-and-Play Manufacturing Zones: Pre-validated cells ready for rapid commissioning.

Logistical and Regulatory Advantage
Strategically located within easy reach of a major shipping hub, Jyoti World offers expedited access to North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Its facilities adhere to international regulatory standards, making it well-suited for high-compliance sectors such as Electricals, Electronics, Rigid Packaging, Material Handling and Logistics, Fluid Engineering, White Goods, and Renewable Energy.

K 2025 Showcase
Jyoti World will showcase its ToT success stories and plastic-to-metal substitution case studies at K 2025, Hall 8B, Booth H25, in Düsseldorf from October 8–15, 2025. The company invites sourcing heads and technical leaders to explore how localized production in India can enhance resilience and cost efficiency.

About Jyoti World Private Limited
Founded in 1964, Jyoti World is a full-spectrum contract plastics manufacturer offering injection molding (60 – 1200 T), mono/twin/tri-extrusion, polymer compounding, tooling, and advanced post-molding operations. With a 400,000 sq. ft. campus and a global client roster that includes Fortune 500 OEMs, Jyoti World delivers production continuity, quality assurance, and scalability on a single campus in India.

Poorwal Oak
Jyoti World Private Limited
+91 84228 69122
poak@jyotiworld.com
