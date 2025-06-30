Jyoti World Drives Metal-to-Plastic Shift in Global Water Systems with Advanced Engineered Plastics

Fluid Engineering with Advanced Engineered Plastics

Fluid Engineering with Advanced Engineered Plastics

K 2025 Invitation

K 2025 Invitation

Jyoti World Logo

Jyoti World Logo

Jyoti World leverages EcoVadis “Committed” ESG rating and 400,000+ sq ft facility to deliver high-performance plastic components for pumps, valves & filters.

Our facility combines a materials lab and rapid prototyping. Through early design collaboration, we enable metal-to-plastic substitution with durability and regulatory compliance.”
— Mr. Raju Desai, Director, Jyoti World Private Limited

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As municipalities and agricultural sectors worldwide face water stress, aging infrastructure and sustainability mandates, precision-engineered plastics are emerging as a cost-effective alternative to metal in critical fluid systems. Jyoti World Private Limited, a 60-year-old India-based contract manufacturer, is at the forefront of this transformation, supplying injection-molded components for pumps, valves and filters used in municipal water delivery, irrigation and water-reuse applications.

Material Innovation Meets Infrastructure Needs
Parts traditionally cast from metal—impellers, volutes, diffusers and structural housings—are now being reimagined in advanced polymers to enhance wear and corrosion resistance, achieve lightweighting and improve energy efficiency. Jyoti World works with fluid engineering OEMs to:
- Design and validate high-stress components for centrifugal, submersible, turbine and dosing pumps
- Develop custom polymer compounds for UV, chemical and pressure resistance
- Optimize part geometry for balance, flow performance and long service life

Integrated Manufacturing Ecosystem
- Located near Vapi, Gujarat, India the 400,000+ sq ft campus features:
- 50+ injection molding machines (60 T–1200 T), including high-tonnage presses for large pump bodies
- In-house tool room and mold making to safeguard customer IP
- In-house Polymer compounding lines for tailored material properties
- Post-molding services: ultrasonic welding, insert molding, CNC plastic machining & pad printing
This end-to-end capability enables seamless transfer from concept through series production and on-site validation.

Compliance and Global Acceptance
While Jyoti World does not assemble finished pump systems, its components support OEMs in securing approvals under major standards:
- KTW, DVGW, W270 (Germany)
- ACS, AFNOR XP P41-250 (France)
- WRAS (UK)
- NSF/ANSI 61 (USA)
By aligning material selection and processing with these benchmarks, OEMs accelerate time-to-market across diverse regions.

Emphasizing ESG and Sustainable Manufacturing
In April 2025, Jyoti World earned the EcoVadis “Committed” rating, reflecting rigorous environmental, social and governance practices. This certification validates the company’s approach to sustainable plastics manufacturing and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for ESG-driven customers.

Supporting a Greener Pumping Ecosystem
Beyond material innovation, Jyoti World champions sustainability by:
- Utilizing recyclable and eco-friendly polymers
- Collaborating on end-of-life take-back programs
- Reducing part weight to lower energy consumption in motorized systems
These measures help fluid OEMs reduce total lifecycle costs and carbon footprints without sacrificing performance.

International Engagement at K 2025
Jyoti World will showcase its fluid engineering solutions at K 2025 in Düsseldorf (Oct 8–15, 2025). Visit Booth BH 25, Hall 8b, to explore examples of high-flow pump components and discuss custom material and design partnerships.

About Jyoti World Private Limited
Established in 1959, Jyoti World is a vertically integrated contract manufacturer specializing in plastic injection molding, profile extrusion, polymer compounding and in-house tooling. Serving industries from fluid engineering and EV charging to telecommunications and home appliances, the company supports global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers under ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 systems.

Poorwal Oak
Jyoti World Private Limited
+91 84228 69122
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jyoti World Drives Metal-to-Plastic Shift in Global Water Systems with Advanced Engineered Plastics

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Environment, Technology, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Poorwal Oak
Jyoti World Private Limited
+91 84228 69122
Company/Organization
Jyoti World Private Limited
Survey No.178 1 N 178 1 Paiky 1, Bhramdev Industrial Park, Pardi Paria Road, Village - Khadki, Ta. Pardi, Valsad
Vapi, 396185
India
+91 84228 69122
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Company Name: Jyoti World Private Limited Headquarters: Mumbai, India Manufacturing Facility: Vapi, Gujarat, India Industry: Contract Manufacturing – Plastic Injection Molding & Extrusion Website: www.jyotiworld.com About Us: Established in 1959, Jyoti World Private Limited is a pioneering force in plastic injection molding and extrusion, specializing in high-precision engineered polymer components. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, Jyoti World has built a legacy of excellence, serving global markets with advanced polymer solutions for over four decades. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near Vapi, Gujarat, operates 50 production lines, ensuring high efficiency, scalability, and precision in every project. Core Expertise: - Metal-to-Plastic Substitution: Industry leader in replacing metal components with high-performance polymer solutions, enhancing product efficiency and reducing costs. - Advanced Polymer Compounding: In-house expertise in material formulation, ensuring optimal mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties. - End-to-End Manufacturing Solutions: Comprehensive capabilities from product design, tool room development, molding, and post-molding operations, ensuring seamless execution. - Contract Manufacturing Excellence: Trusted partner for OEMs, offering high-volume, precision-engineered plastic components tailored to industry-specific applications. Industries We Serve: Jyoti World Private Limited caters to a diverse range of industries, ensuring customized solutions for critical applications: - Fluid Engineering: Components for submersible water pumps, filtration systems, and flow control applications. - Electricals & Electronics: High-performance plastic parts for electrical enclosures, connectors, and other electrical parts. - EV Charging Stations & Batteries: Specialized components supporting the clean energy transition and e-mobility solutions. - Carrying Cases & Protective Packaging: Injection-molded carrying cases with custom foam inserts for sensitive equipment protection. Global Presence & Market Expansion Having established a strong footprint in international markets, Jyoti World is now reinforcing its presence in the domestic Indian market. Our expansion into the U.S. and European markets further highlights our commitment to providing world-class solutions to global OEMs. Innovation & Sustainability At Jyoti World, we prioritize sustainable manufacturing by adopting eco-friendly materials, optimizing production processes, and minimizing waste. Our R&D team continuously innovates to develop lightweight, durable, and high-performance polymer solutions that meet evolving industry demands. Excellence in Manufacturing - State-of-the-Art Infrastructure: 50+ high-precision molding and extrusion lines for scalable production. - In-House Tool Room: Ensuring superior mold design and fabrication for high-accuracy components. - Strict Quality Assurance: ISO-certified quality control systems for compliance with international standards. Industry Recognition & Achievements - Pioneering metal-to-plastic conversion for enhanced efficiency and cost-effectiveness. - Strategic partnerships with leading OEMs across multiple industries. - Participation in global trade fairs, including K 2025 at Messe Düsseldorf, showcasing our innovation on an international platform. Commitment to Excellence: With an unwavering focus on precision, innovation, and customer-centricity, Jyoti World Private Limited continues to redefine the standards of contract manufacturing in plastic injection molding and extrusion. Our legacy of quality, technical expertise, and sustainable practices positions us as a preferred partner for businesses worldwide.

Jyoti World Private Limited

More From This Author
Jyoti World Drives Metal-to-Plastic Shift in Global Water Systems with Advanced Engineered Plastics
Jyoti World Strengthens Global Plastics Technology Transfer with Turnkey Indian Manufacturing Hub
Jyoti World Enhances Global Plastic Manufacturing Infrastructure With Focus on IP Protection and Supply Chain Agility
View All Stories From This Author