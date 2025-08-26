Jyoti World Showcases 65+ Years of Advanced & Sustainable Plastic Innovation at K 2025

Global contract manufacturer highlights Engineering Thermoplastics, Fluoropolymer & LCP expertise for sustainable solutions at K 2025.

Even for the most demanding products, Jyoti World delivers sustainable solutions that merge performance with circularity.”
— Mr. Raju Desai, Director, Jyoti World Private Limited

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jyoti World Private Limited, a trusted global contract manufacturing partner with more than six decades of plastic manufacturing expertise, will present its latest innovations in advanced materials and sustainable solutions at K 2025, the world’s leading trade fair for plastics and rubber. Jyoti World will be located in Hall 8b, Booth H25.

Building on its 65-year legacy in plastic processing, Jyoti positions itself as a premier partner for sustainability-driven customers. The company combines vertically integrated facilities with specialized expertise in Engineering Thermoplastics and LCP (Liquid Crystal Polymers), aligning high-performance manufacturing with the principles of the circular economy.

Comprehensive Capabilities Under One Roof:
Jyoti World’s vertically integrated ecosystem allows customers to develop advanced products designed for sustainability, recyclability, and circularity from the outset. Facilities include:

- Injection Moulding (including high-performance engineering materials)
- Profile Extrusion
- Tool Room & Mold/Die Design & Manufacturing
- Polymer Compounding
- Advanced Design & Simulation

Material Expertise – Specialized processing of Engineering Thermoplastics and high-temperature, high-precision LCP (Liquid Crystal Polymers) and Fluoropolymers

Driving the Circular Economy with Advanced Materials:
Jyoti’s sustainability commitment translates into real-world material innovation:

- Design & Manufacturing with Regenerated Materials – Expertise in reprocessing polyolefins and engineering thermoplastics with reliable mechanical properties.
- Bio-Polymers & Biodegradable Polymers – Pioneering solutions using bio-based and compostable resins.
- High-Performance Polymer Processing – Advanced capabilities in Engineering Thermoplastics and LCP for demanding, high-temperature, precision applications.
- Customer Sustainability Partnerships – Proven track record in reusable bulk packaging, eco-friendly construction components, and extruded profiles from regenerated materials.

Leadership Perspective:

“True sustainability in advanced applications requires deep material expertise and full-process control. Our 65 years of experience, combined with complete in-house capabilities from tooling and compounding to specialized processing of engineering thermoplastics, fluoropolymers and LCP, enables us to be a genuine innovation partner. At K 2025, we’ll demonstrate how we turn high-performance material science into real-world results.”
— Raju Desai, Director, Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.

On Display at K 2025:
Visitors to Jyoti’s booth will be able to experience sustainable innovations first-hand, including:

- Injection Molded Products
- Extrusion Profiles
- Components made from regenerated materials and high-performance polymers

About Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.:

Founded in 1959, Jyoti World is a leading plastic solutions provider with a global reputation for precision, scale, and sustainability. The company offers fully integrated services spanning injection moulding, profile extrusion, mold & die manufacturing, custom polymer compounding, and advanced design/simulation. With specialized expertise in engineering thermoplastics, fluoropolymers and LCP (Liquid Crystal Polymers), Jyoti World partners with OEMs and multinational clients to deliver high-performance products aligned with the principles of the circular economy.

Poorwal Oak
Jyoti World Private Limited
+ +91 84228 69122
poak@jyotiworld.com
About

Established in 1959, Jyoti World Private Limited is a pioneering force in plastic injection molding and extrusion, specializing in high-precision engineered polymer components. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, Jyoti World has built a legacy of excellence, serving global markets with advanced polymer solutions for over four decades. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near Vapi, Gujarat, operates 50 production lines, ensuring high efficiency, scalability, and precision in every project.

Jyoti World Private Limited

