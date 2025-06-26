World-Class Cyber Giants to Converge at the Philippines’ Premier Security Show — PhilSec 2025

BENGALURU, INDIA, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manila, 26th June 2025: The Philippines is all set to become the epicenter of cybersecurity innovation as PhilSec , the country’s flagship cybersecurity event, returns on 22–23 July 2025 at the heart of Manila. Poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s cyber defense strategy, this landmark summit will bring together global trailblazers and top-tier technology providers under one roof to accelerate the country's cybersecurity momentum.In alignment with the National Cybersecurity Plan (NCSP) 2023–2028, which calls for adherence to international standards and a more fortified digital infrastructure, PhilSec 2025 emerges as the definitive platform to connect policy with innovation. As the nation navigates rapid digitalization, the demand for robust, future-ready security solutions has never been more urgent — and PhilSec stands ready to deliver.This year’s edition will present a comprehensive, high-impact lineup of cyber themes — from Cloud Security and Zero Trust Architecture to Real-Time Threat Intelligence, DDoS Defense, and AI-Driven Threat Detection. The event’s exhibition floor will spotlight cutting-edge solutions from leading names such as Recorded Future, Globe Business, Orca Security, Sangfor Technologies, Splunk (a Cisco company), Fastly, ManageEngine, Mimecast, Rubrik, SANS Institute, Radware, ST Engineering D’Crypt, SecPod, and many others.Curated in close collaboration with the government, private sector, and academia, the conference agenda will deep-dive into mission-critical topics such as:• The Unified Cloud Security Mandate• Dark AI vs. Defensive AI’, ‘Cloud Security in a Multi-Tenant World• Zero Trust in a Hyperconnected World• The Cyber Arms Race: AI-Driven Offensive Security vs Autonomous Cyber Defense• Cyber Warfare and Digital Espionage• The Digital Doppelganger Threat: Deepfake Scams, AI-Cloned Voices and Identity Takeovers• Navigating Compliance in the Digital Age & Complying with Data Protection LawsEach session will be tailored to address the realities and challenges unique to the Philippines' digital ecosystem — delivering practical insights for CISOs, law enforcement, public sector IT leaders, and enterprise security heads alike.In a bold display of national commitment to cyber resilience, PhilSec 2025 is backed by key pillars of the country’s cyber governance including the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), National Privacy Commission (NPC), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG).The urgency for enhanced cyber defense has never been clearer. According to the DICT, the Philippines experienced over 3,000 cybercrime cases in 2024 alone, a number expected to rise as digital adoption accelerates. The PNP-ACG also reported a 70% increase in online scams and phishing attacks, with billions lost to fraud and ransomware. Meanwhile, the archipelagic country was also ranked fourth in Southeast Asia for mobile malware encounters last year.Against this backdrop, PhilSec 2025 is not just another industry event — it is a national security imperative. By fostering cross-sector collaboration, showcasing world-class cybersecurity solutions, and addressing the country’s most critical cyber vulnerabilities, PhilSec aims to fortify the Philippines’ cyber posture, help organizations build proactive defense strategies, and support the government in achieving the key pillars of the NCSP.This July, all roads lead to Manila — where the future of the Philippines’ cybersecurity will be reimagined, redefined, and reinforced.For more information about the event, log on to:Media contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Leadshrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com+ (91) 80 6166 4401About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

