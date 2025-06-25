MPD Arrests Northwest Carjacking Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects involved in a carjacking that occurred in Northwest.

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at approximately 8:33 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest, for a report of a carjacking. The suspects approached the victim, stole property and keys before fleeing the scene with the victim’s motorcycle.

Investigators from MPD’s Real Time Crime Center disseminated images and direction of travel for the involved suspects to responding officers.

A short time later, the carjacked motorcycle was located and two of the suspects were apprehended. A 13-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, and a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Carjacking.

CCN: 25094941

###