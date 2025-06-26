Key Driver Transforming The Neurotechnology Market 2025: Healthcare Expenditure's Impact Driving The Market

Neurotechnology Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Neurotechnology Market Report 2025 reveals a promising era of growth and advancements in the neurotechnology sector. This comprehensive research unfolds the promising future of the neurotechnology market as it soars from $15.38 billion in 2024 to an astonishing $17.39 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.1%.

What Contributing Factors Are Expected To Propel The Neurotechnology Market Size In The Coming Years?

The spurring growth observed in the historic period is largely attributable to factors such as increased research funding, an aging population, prevalence of neurological disorders, regulatory support, and government initiatives. Projections indicate an even steeper rise in the market size in the coming years. Forecasts put the market at a whopping $29.8 billion in 2029, showing a significant CAGR of 14.4%.

Growth in the forecast period can be credited to an array of factors such as advancements in regulatory landscape, genomics and neurological disorders, adoption of telemedicine in neurology, precision medicine adoption, and the development of closed-loop systems. Several dominant trends are also projected to shape the forecast period, including advancements in neuroinformatics, interventions in neuroplasticity, initiatives in brain mapping, solutions in remote monitoring, and non-invasive brain stimulation.

Where Will The Funds To Drive This Expansion Stem From Neurotechnology Market?

A significant propeller anticipated to drive the future expansion of the neurotechnology market is rising healthcare expenditure. Healthcare expenditure encompasses spending on healthcare costs and represents the total sum spent on healthcare-related goods and services within a specific healthcare system or economy. This expenditure fosters the growth and implementation of neurotechnology by promoting research, facilitating access to advanced equipment, fostering education and training, supporting clinical trials, ensuring regulatory oversight, and accessibility of innovative treatments to patients requiring neurological care.

Which Major Companies Are Steering The Neurotechnology Market?

A multitude of major players are choreographing the growth trajectory of the neurotechnology market. Leading names in the industry include General Electric, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, EndoStim Inc., Elekta AB, Natus Medical Incorporated, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Cochlear Limited, Advanced Bionics AG Sonova, NeuroPace Inc., NeuroSigma Inc., NeuroMetrix Inc., NeuroSky Inc., NeuroVigil Inc., Neurotech Pharmaceuticals Inc., Neurotech International Limited, NeurotechEU, Neurotech Solutions, Neurotech Reports, Neurotech Research Development.

What Emerging Trends Will Impact the Neurotechnology Market?

Trends indicate major firms in the neurotechnology market are concentrating on generating advanced therapeutic solutions, such as the endovascular brain-computer interface BCI. This innovation aims to augment cognitive functions and restore mobility for patients with neurological impairments. The endovascular brain-computer interface BCI allows for direct neural access through blood vessels, providing enhanced interaction and treatment options for patients with neurological disorders.

How Is The Neurotechnology Market Segmented And Sub Segmented?

Highlighting the sheer diversity of the neurotechnology market, this report segments the market by conditions, type, end-use, and more. Here's a quick snapshot of the market segmentation:

1 By Conditions: Cognitive Disorders, Pain Treatment, Urinary and Faecal Incontinence, Epilepsy, Parkinson's Disease, Hearing Conditions, Sleep Disorder, Depression, Other Conditions

2 By Type: Imaging Modalities, Neurostimulation, Cranial Surface Measurement, Neurological Implants, Other Types

3 By End Use: Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Hospitals, Homecare Facilities, Other End Uses

And moving deeper into specific applications, relevant subsegments include:

1 By Cognitive Disorders: Alzheimer's Disease, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ADHD, Dementia

2 By Pain Treatment: Chronic Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Acute Pain

3 By Urinary And Fecal Incontinence: Overactive Bladder, Neurogenic Bladder, Fecal Incontinence Management

4 By Epilepsy: Drug-Resistant Epilepsy, Seizure Management Devices.

Which Geographic Regions Dominate The Neurotechnology Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the largest region in the neurotechnology market. Europe, however, is expected to garner the fastest growth rate in the neurotechnology market during the forecast period. This report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing an in-depth regional analysis of the global neurotechnology space.

