Curapath and Cristal Therapeutics Sign Co-Exclusive License of CliCr® Bioconjugation Platform

PATERNA, VALENCIA, SPAIN, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗖𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗵,, a leading innovator in the development and manufacturing of polymer and lipid-based drug delivery systems, and Cristal 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗲𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀, a biotech company developing innovative conjugation technologies, today announced they entered into a co-exclusive license agreement for the 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗖𝗿𝗯𝗶𝗼𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗷𝘂𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺. The platform offers a powerful and scalable solution for efficient, site-specific and stable conjugation of biomolecules, addressing a critical challenge in 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 and targeted drug delivery to extrahepatic tissues.Under the agreement, Curapath will be 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿 (𝗖𝗗𝗠𝗢) 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗖𝗿𝗯𝗶𝗼𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗷𝘂𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 for the delivery of nucleic acids via targeted polymeric and lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). Cristal Therapeutics and Curapath will both have the right to grant sublicenses in this exciting and rapidly expanding field.𝗗𝗿. 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗲 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗹, 𝗖𝗘𝗢 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗵, stated:“Active targeting remains one of the greatest challenges in advanced drug delivery. By integrating Cristal Therapeutics’ CliCrplatform, Curapath strengthens its leadership in next-generation delivery systems, including targeting LNPs to extrahepatic tissues. This alliance enables us to offer innovators a scalable, precise, and stable bioconjugation solution, accelerating the development of safer, more effective targeted therapies.”𝗗𝗿. 𝗪𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗹𝘀, 𝗖𝗘𝗢 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗲𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀, commented:"We are very pleased to collaborate with Curapath, a strong and leading CDMO in the LNP field. This collaboration places CliCrin an excellent position to become the standard in bioconjugation to nanoparticles for nucleic acid drug delivery. It is another example for the broad applicability of the CliCrplatform in therapeutic drug and diagnostic development."The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗵Curapath is a science-driven CDMO specializing in the design, development, and GMP manufacturing of advanced drug delivery systems. Curapath supports biopharma companies from early R&D through to commercial production, enabling innovation across every stage. With a strong expertise in nanoencapsulation and non-viral gene delivery, Curapath offers polymer and lipid-based nanoparticles tailored for a wide variety of payloads. From excipient synthesis to drug product formulation, the flexible service model and proprietary technologies ensure a seamless path to the clinic. Committed to quality, innovation, and collaboration, Curapath helps bring next-generation therapies to market faster.To know more about Curapath visit: https://curapath.com/ 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗲𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗖𝗿Cristal Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of superior bioconjugates with improved therapeutic profiles for better treatment outcomes in patients. The company’s proprietary CliCrcopper-free click chemistry enables site-specific, rapid, and robust conjugation of a wide variety of biomolecules. Designed to operate under mild up to even extreme conditions, CliCroffers superior performance for applications in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), targeted delivery systems, diagnostics, and more. The conjugation is known for its unmatched precision, compatibility and ease of manufacturing up to and including under GMP. CliCrenhances therapeutic product quality by minimizing impurities and strengthening conjugate stability, resulting in extended circulation, higher efficacy, and improved patient safety.To learn more about Cristal Therapeutics visit: https://cristaltherapeutics.com/

