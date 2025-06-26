Hengtong (SH:600487)

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every spring, nature stages a spectacular event off Saudi Arabia’s Farasan Islands: thousands of parrotfish return, heralding the ancient Al-Harid Fishing Festival. This isn’t just a cultural celebration—it’s a living lesson in sustainability:

• Generational Wisdom: Fishing families perpetuate ocean stewardship traditions, embedding biodiversity conservation into their cultural DNA.

• Green Infrastructure’s Hidden Benefit: Nearby offshore wind farms and submarine cable zones—where fishing is restricted—have unexpectedly become marine sanctuaries, helping species rebound.

• Modern Meets Ancient: Clean energy projects now coexist with centuries-old rituals, demonstrating sustainable development in action.

When Saudi leadership invited Hengtong to join this cherished festival, we recognized it as more than an honor—it was validation. Our sponsorship reflects our ESG commitment in tangible ways:

✓ Community First: Deepening roots through hyper-local cultural engagement

✓ Preserving Legacy: Safeguarding endangered maritime traditions amid modernization

✓ Infrastructure with Purpose: Proving energy projects can actively regenerate ecosystems

Hengtong’s Core Belief: True connection respects the land’s heritage while building responsibly for tomorrow.

We’re not just laying cables and erecting turbines—we’re helping weave Saudi Arabia’s sustainable future.

