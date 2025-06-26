Serbia open to strengthening relations with Americas

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić stated during the 55th Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) that Serbia’s foreign policy is formulated in accordance with its fundamental national interests and long-term development vision.

