Proud to Announce: Royal Cyber Achieves GROW with SAP Specialization to Power Scalable Business Growth

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Cyber Inc., a global leader in enterprise digital transformation and trusted SAP partner, proudly announces its official designation as SAP GROW Specialized. This milestone signifies Royal Cyber’s deep commitment to helping organizations accelerate their transformation journey using SAP’s modern, cloud-based ERP solutions.The GROW with SAP specialization underscores Royal Cyber’s advanced expertise in implementing SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition - a solution purpose-built to support businesses aiming for speed, scalability, and innovation. With this recognition, Royal Cyber joins an elite group of SAP partners authorized to lead GROW with SAP engagements and deliver value-driven outcomes for clients across industries.“Being officially SAP GROW Specialized is a testament to our proven success in guiding companies through digital modernization with SAP S/4HANA Cloud,” said Huzefa Peshawarwala, Executive Vice-President at Royal Cyber. “This specialization validates our ability to bring agility, simplicity, and fast ROI to businesses ready to scale on the cloud.”What is GROW with SAP?SAP’s GROW with SAP program is designed to help organizations adopt cloud ERP at an accelerated pace. It combines the power of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition with best practices, rapid implementation tools, preconfigured industry content, and access to a global community of innovation.By achieving this specialization, Royal Cyber has demonstrated:- Verified customer success with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition implementations- A robust team of certified consultants and SAP experts- Accelerated deployment methodologies tailored to businesses- A strong understanding of industry-specific requirements and business processesRoyal Cyber’s SAP GROW AdvantageRoyal Cyber offers a comprehensive set of services designed to unlock the full potential of GROW with SAP. From discovery workshops to rapid implementation and continuous optimization, Royal Cyber’s end-to-end approach empowers businesses to achieve their transformation goals—faster, smarter, and with lower risk.Key benefits include:- Faster Time to Value: Preconfigured processes and accelerators tailored for key industries- Scalable Cloud Foundation: Modern ERP capabilities ready for future growth- Industry Best Practices: Built-in templates and automation for finance, supply chain, sales, and more- Continuous Innovation: Leverage AI, analytics, and machine learning to stay ahead- Flexible Licensing & Support: Tailored to fit the evolving needs of businessesRoyal Cyber’s SAP-certified consultants guide every step of the process-from business readiness assessments to go-live and beyond—ensuring seamless adoption with minimal disruption.Industries ServedRoyal Cyber supports organizations across a wide range of verticals, including:- Manufacturing & Distribution- Consumer Goods & Retail- Automotive & High Tech- Financial Services & Insurance- Life Sciences & Healthcare- Professional Services“Businesses are increasingly seeking agile, cloud-first ERP solutions to compete and grow in today’s digital economy,” added Huzefa Peshawarwala. “With GROW with SAP, we can help them adopt enterprise-grade capabilities without the complexity or cost of traditional ERP models.”Why Choose Royal Cyber as Your SAP GROW Partner As an SAP Gold Partner with more than two decades of enterprise transformation experience, Royal Cyber brings a unique blend of deep domain expertise, customer-centric delivery, and technology innovation. Our GROW with SAP specialization, reflects our relentless focus on delivering strategic value and future-ready solutions to businesses that are ready to scale.From intelligent process automation and integration services to ongoing managed support and analytics optimization, Royal Cyber is your trusted partner to navigate the full SAP ecosystem with confidence.As part of its SAP GROW toolkit, Royal Cyber also offers a powerful SAP S/4HANA Testing Accelerator, leveraging its proprietary GoTestPro platform to cut testing cycles by up to 50%—eliminating manual rework and accelerating project timelines. Royal Cyber will showcase this innovation in an upcoming in-person event, where experts will demonstrate high-speed regression testing, cross-system validation, and proven QA automation strategies tailored for SAP S/4HANA Cloud.Let’s Build the Future, TogetherWhether you're just starting your ERP journey or looking to modernize legacy systems, Royal Cyber can help you take full advantage of GROW with SAP to unlock agility, transparency, and growth.

