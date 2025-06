Royal Cyber Joins SAP Databricks Alliance to Accelerate Unified Data and AI Innovation

Royal Cyber partners with SAP and Databricks to accelerate data-driven innovation, unifying analytics and AI for smarter enterprise decisions

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Cyber Inc., a global leader in enterprise IT services and digital transformation, is proud to support the newly announced alliance between SAP and Databricks. By combining SAP’s trusted enterprise platforms with Databricks’ industry-leading Data Intelligence and Lakehouse architecture, this alliance empowers businesses to unify analytics and AI capabilities, transforming data into actionable intelligence.As an experienced partner in SAP Databricks consulting, integration, and modernization, Royal Cyber brings deep expertise in helping clients unlock the full potential of both platforms. Through advanced implementations of SAP solutions and Databricks Lakehouse integration, Royal Cyber enables organizations to build AI-ready data infrastructures that break down silos and drive innovation.“The SAP Databricks partnership is a game changer for enterprise transformation,” said Mustafa Pesh, CEO of Royal Cyber Inc. “We are focused on helping clients integrate analytics, eliminate data silos, and develop intelligent systems that deliver real business outcomes.”Driving Innovation with SAP DatabricksThe SAP Databricks alliance introduces SAP Business Data Fabric—a modern data framework providing real-time, federated access across hybrid cloud environments. It leverages SAP’s new enterprise knowledge graph, offering data in context across systems and enabling AI agents to drive more productive, intelligent business operations.Royal Cyber’s comprehensive SAP Databricks offerings include:- SAP-to-Databricks Integration: Unifying SAP and non-SAP data through Business Data Fabric for real-time insights.- AI Agent Development: Building AI copilots that operate across SAP systems using Databricks orchestration.- Data Governance & Contextualization: Establishing trusted, well-governed data environments that power intelligent workflows.- Cloud Migration: Modernizing SAP workloads with Databricks Lakehouse architecture to ensure scalability and agility.The Intelligent Enterprise AdvantageBy uniting SAP’s transactional systems with Databricks’ Lakehouse, enterprises gain a single platform for:- Breaking down long-standing data silos- Powering real-time dashboards and analytics- Simplifying machine learning deployment on SAP data- Supporting AI copilots such as SAP Joule- Driving smart supply chains and predictive maintenanceThe SAP knowledge graph further enhances this by revealing connections between disparate data sources—fueling intelligent recommendations and insights.Real-World Use CasesThrough its SAP Databricks practice, Royal Cyber is already developing industry-specific solutions across:- Manufacturing: Predictive maintenance and resource optimization- Retail & E-commerce: AI-driven recommendations and inventory planning- Finance: Real-time fraud detection and dynamic risk management- Healthcare: Unified patient data and clinical decision supportBeyond Implementation: End-to-End EnablementRoyal Cyber’s SAP Databricks services go beyond deployment:- Training & Workshops: Upskilling business and IT teams on Business Data Fabric and Databricks- Managed Services: Ongoing platform optimization and monitoring- Custom Development: Building solutions tailored to business needs- Proof of Concept (POC): Rapid testing and validation of SAP Databricks integrationThe Path ForwardAs data complexity increases and AI adoption accelerates, enterprises require modern, agile data architectures. The SAP Databricks alliance offers a future-ready foundation-enabling intelligent enterprise transformation.Royal Cyber remains committed to helping clients harness this potential, from SAP ECC modernization to S/4HANA migrations and enterprise-wide AI initiatives. As the SAP Databricks ecosystem evolves, Royal Cyber will continue guiding organizations to actionable insights, smarter decisions, and intelligent automation.- [Learn more about Royal Cyber’s Databricks Consulting Services - [Explore Royal Cyber’s SAP Consulting Capabilities

