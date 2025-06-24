Royal Cyber Hosts Agentic AI Executive Forum July 22 at Microsoft Office — Part of TechChicago Week

Agentic AI: Real-World Impact Across Industries

Join AI leaders on July 22 in Chicago for panels, demos & networking on Agentic AI’s real-world impact across healthcare, legal, education & more.

Agentic AI is reshaping enterprise decision-making,” “We help organizations move beyond automation to systems that learn, adapt, and deliver intelligent, secure outcomes at scale.”” — Mustafa Pesh

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Cyber , in partnership with Callibrity, expert.ai, and community partners AI Collective and Chicago AI Council, will host a dynamic executive event “Empowering the Future with Agentic AI : Real-World Impact Across Industries” on July 22, 2025, from 3:30 PM onwards at Microsoft’s Chicago Office (Aon Center) — part of the citywide TechChicago Week celebration.Bringing together leaders in AI, healthcare, legal, education, and emerging tech, the event features an afternoon of panel discussions, real-world case studies, and live demonstrations of enterprise-grade Agentic AI. A networking happy hour will follow the formal agenda, offering a casual setting to meet Chicago’s AI innovators.Confirmed speakers include industry voices from AbbVie, Exterro, DePaul University, Why of AI, expert.ai, Callibrity, Royal Cyber, and more, with keynote insights from Jordan Wilson (Everyday AI) and Alex Castrounis (Why of AI & Kellogg).The half-day forum kicks off at 3:30 PM and will feature dynamic industry panels, real-world use cases , and a networking happy hour, bringing together thought leaders and technology executives across Education, Healthcare, Legal, Retail, and more.Agenda topics• Enterprise adoption of Agentic AI• AI Ethics & Governance• AI in Healthcare & Life Sciences• AI for Legal Innovation• Retail & Customer Experience AI• Live multi-agent demosEvent Details📍 Microsoft Office — Aon Center, Chicago📅 Tuesday, July 22, 2025🕞 3:30 PM start; Happy Hour to follow🎟️ Register at: https://www.royalcyber.com/agentic-ai-chicago-techweek-2025/ Featured Speakers Include• Jordan Wilson, Founder, Everyday AI• Alex Castrounis, Founder & CEO, Why of AI; Kellogg Professor• Bamshad Mobasher, Professor & Director, DePaul AI Institute• Jenny Hamilton, Chief Legal Officer, Exterro• Brian Martin, Chief AI Product Owner, AbbVie• Quentin Reul, Director of Global AI Strategy, expert.ai• Mary Grygleski, Director, Emerging Technologies, Callibrity• David M. Smith, Founding Attorney, Chicago Trusted Attorneys• Sam Tepper, Growth Advisor and AI Evangelist• Zoeb Rajkotwalla, AI Solutions Manager, Royal Cyber• Sarmad Afzal, Lead AI Engineer, Royal Cyber“We’re entering a new AI era where systems are not only smart—they’re strategic,” added Sarmad Afzal, Lead AI Engineer at Royal Cyber. “Our mission is to build AI agents that collaborate with humans, enhance decision-making, and operate with responsibility at their core.”This session is a must-attend for CIOs, Heads of Innovation, Legal & Compliance Officers, and Strategy Executives.About the SponsorsRoyal Cyber is a global leader in enterprise digital transformation and AI innovation. Together with partners Callibrity and expert.ai, this event reflects a joint commitment to advancing practical, ethical, and impactful AI adoption across industries.About Royal CyberRoyal Cyber is a global leader in enterprise technology solutions, specializing in AI & Machine Learning, Digital Transformation, Cloud Modernization, DevOps, eCommerce, Data Analytics, and Customer Experience Platforms. With over 20 years of innovation and a presence across the US, Canada, Australia, Middle East, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Royal Cyber helps Fortune 1000 companies accelerate growth, streamline operations, and future-proof their business with scalable, intelligent solutions. From strategy to execution, Royal Cyber empowers organizations to lead in a digital-first world.

