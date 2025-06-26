Swapcard Announces Research on Association & Nonprofit Events Revealing Untapped Monetization and Revenue Opportunities

Swapcard Announces New Research on Association & Nonprofit Events Revealing Untapped Monetization and Revenue Opportunities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swapcard, a leading event engagement platform, today announced the release of its "State of Event Engagement—Volume 2" report. This comprehensive report, with a strong focus on event engagement, monetization, and revenue growth, provides a deep dive into how associations and nonprofit organizations can leverage digital engagement to drive significant financial returns and strengthen stakeholder value.Navigating a Shifting LandscapeAssociations and nonprofits are currently navigating a dynamic environment, marked by evolving global trends and economic uncertainties. This has led to new challenges for event organizers, including tighter government budgets impacting attendance and lower exhibitor rebooking rates. While event attendance is rebounding in some regions, the need for innovative strategies to deliver personalized experiences, qualified leads, and measurable ROI has become paramount."Associations need to find innovative ways to deliver meaningful experiences for attendees, measurable ROI for exhibitors, and business-driven visibility for sponsors—while achieving sustained growth, stronger member retention, and mission-aligned engagement for their own organization," said Baptiste Boulard, CEO at Swapcard. "Our latest report introduces a new performance standard, focusing on outcomes over activity, and provides actionable insights to help modernize event delivery and build a more connected, digital-first revenue strategy."Key Insights from Over 500 Association & Nonprofit EventsThe "State of Event Engagement – Volume 2" report analyzed data from over 500 Association and Nonprofit events across various event sizes and regions, encompassing more than 500K users. The findings highlight the untapped potential within the digital layer of events and demonstrate how digital engagement can become a strategic revenue stream.The report focuses on four critical performance areas, with several insights, including:- User Activation and Engagement: 40% of leads are generated before the event starts, highlighting the impact of pre-event activation strategies.- Networking: AI-powered recommendations boost connection acceptance rates by 55%, driving more valuable interactions.- Exhibitor and Sponsor ROI: 85% of leads now come from digital touchpoints, reinforcing the need for a digital-first approach for exhibitors and sponsors.- Session Interactions: At Association+ events, 25% of leads come from sessions, turning event content into a commercial opportunity.Unlocking New Revenue StreamsThe report challenges outdated event models and provides practical ways for organizations to monetize engagement and maximize revenue. Key findings and actionable strategies include:- Boosting Exhibitor ROI through Integrated Lead Generation: Exhibitors utilizing digital touchpoints alongside lead capture tools generate 83% more leads.- Maximizing Value from Online Booths: Digital booths generate 44% of all leads. The report provides practical ways to boost profile completion and improve booth engagement.- Improving Lead Follow-up and Post-Event Return on Investment: With only 3% of exhibitors downloading their final lead reports within 90 days, the report offers insights on supporting timely follow-up and offering lead analytics as a value-added service.More data-backed insights on revenue opportunities are outlined in the report.A Digital-First Approach to GrowthThe "State of Event Engagement – Volume 2" report provides a roadmap for Associations and Nonprofits to modernize their event delivery, deepen stakeholder value, and build a robust, digital-first revenue strategy. By embracing the insights within this report, organizations can achieve sustained growth, stronger member retention, and mission-aligned engagement.Swapcard remains committed to empowering Associations and Nonprofits to achieve their global missions by modernizing their event technology stack and strategies.The "State of Event Engagement – Volume 2" report is now available for download. To learn more and access the full report, click here About SwapcardSwapcard is the leading AI-powered event engagement platform for associations, trade shows, and conference organizers . It maximizes attendee engagement, exhibitor ROI, and event revenue growth with an intuitive and customizable interface. By turning event data into actionable insights, it streamlines event operations and unlocks new revenue opportunities. With global reach and enterprise-level support, Swapcard has powered over 10,000 events for industry leaders like PCMA, NAVC, IAAPA, Informa, and Koelnmesse, turning event engagement into revenue. For more information, visit www.swapcard.com and follow us on LinkedIn

