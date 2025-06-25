Senate Bill 635 Printer's Number 1007

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 640, 863

PRINTER'S NO. 1007

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

635

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, FARRY, BROOKS, CULVER, DUSH,

MASTRIANO, YAW AND STEFANO, APRIL 14, 2025

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 25, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, providing

for sentencing for offenses committed near drug and alcohol

recovery houses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 9720.9. Sentencing for offenses committed near drug and

alcohol recovery houses.

(a) Sentencing enhancement.--The Pennsylvania Commission on

Sentencing, in accordance with section 2154 (relating to

adoption of guidelines for sentencing), shall provide for a

sentencing enhancement for an offense committed under section

13(a)(12), (14) 13(A)(14) or (30) of the act of April 14, 1972

(P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug,

Device and Cosmetic Act, where the offense was committed within

1,000 feet of the real property on which a drug and alcohol

recovery house is located.

<--<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19