Senate Bill 635 Printer's Number 1007
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
635
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, FARRY, BROOKS, CULVER, DUSH,
MASTRIANO, YAW AND STEFANO, APRIL 14, 2025
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 25, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, providing
for sentencing for offenses committed near drug and alcohol
recovery houses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 9720.9. Sentencing for offenses committed near drug and
alcohol recovery houses.
(a) Sentencing enhancement.--The Pennsylvania Commission on
Sentencing, in accordance with section 2154 (relating to
adoption of guidelines for sentencing), shall provide for a
sentencing enhancement for an offense committed under section
13(a)(12), (14) 13(A)(14) or (30) of the act of April 14, 1972
(P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Act, where the offense was committed within
1,000 feet of the real property on which a drug and alcohol
recovery house is located.
