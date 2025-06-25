Senate Resolution 131 Printer's Number 1015
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1015
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
131
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO AND J. WARD, JUNE 25, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 25, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating September 12, 2025, as "The Day of the Bible" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Bible has long been a foundational text in
shaping the moral, cultural and spiritual heritage of the United
States and this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, September 12, 1782, marks a historic milestone in
American history when the Congress of the United States, during
the American Revolutionary War, officially approved the
publication of the first complete English-language Bible printed
in America, known as the "Aitken Bible" or "The Bible of the
Revolution"; and
WHEREAS, This monumental event took place in Philadelphia
under the direction of a committee of Congress led by James
Duane, and with the endorsement of the Congressional chaplains,
thereby marking Pennsylvania as a birthplace of both American
liberty and spiritual legacy; and
WHEREAS, The Aitken Bible served not only as a religious text
but also as a symbol of national resilience, unity and the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.