Senate Resolution 131 Printer's Number 1015

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1015

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

131

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO AND J. WARD, JUNE 25, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 25, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating September 12, 2025, as "The Day of the Bible" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Bible has long been a foundational text in

shaping the moral, cultural and spiritual heritage of the United

States and this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, September 12, 1782, marks a historic milestone in

American history when the Congress of the United States, during

the American Revolutionary War, officially approved the

publication of the first complete English-language Bible printed

in America, known as the "Aitken Bible" or "The Bible of the

Revolution"; and

WHEREAS, This monumental event took place in Philadelphia

under the direction of a committee of Congress led by James

Duane, and with the endorsement of the Congressional chaplains,

thereby marking Pennsylvania as a birthplace of both American

liberty and spiritual legacy; and

WHEREAS, The Aitken Bible served not only as a religious text

but also as a symbol of national resilience, unity and the

