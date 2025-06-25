Senate Bill 246 Printer's Number 1009

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - HOUSE AMENDED PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 199, 752, 764 PRINTER'S NO. 1009 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 246 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, COSTA, STEFANO, DUSH, ARGALL AND MASTRIANO, FEBRUARY 13, 2025 AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON EDUCATION, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JUNE 25, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An act relating to the public school system, including certain provisions applicable as well to private and parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws relating thereto," in student supports, providing for parental and employee notification of certain incidents. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a section to read: Section 1303.2-A. Parental and Employe Notification of Certain Incidents.--(a) A school entity , nonpublic school or private school shall notify parents and guardians and school employes of certain incidents involving: (1) The possession of a weapon on any school property that constitutes a violation of one of the following: (i) Section 1317.2. (ii) 18 Pa.C.S. § 912 (relating to possession of weapon on 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

