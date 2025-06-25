Senate Bill 129 Printer's Number 1013
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - Adjutant General's designee, who shall serve ex officio. [Twelve
of the members shall be appointed by the Governor from a list of
nominations submitted to the Adjutant General by the
Pennsylvania War Veterans' Council.] The following shall apply:
(1) Ten of the members shall be appointed by the
Governor from a list of nominations submitted to the Adjutant
General by the Pennsylvania War Veterans' Council. Appointees
under this paragraph shall be veterans from the local
community of the veterans' home.
(2) Three of the members shall be appointed by the
Governor from a list of nominations submitted to the Adjutant
General by current residents of the veterans' home and shall
include a family member of a current or former resident of
the veterans' home.
(3) The Speaker of the House of Representatives and the
President pro tempore of the Senate shall each appoint one
member from their respective bodies to serve on each council.
[The remaining member on the advisory council shall be
selected by the residents of the veterans' homes.]
(4) The department shall designate a subject matter
expert to attend each advisory council's meeting to provide
input on the resident care, management, operations and
compliance of facilities and services in each veterans' home.
(b) Term of office and officers.--
(1) Each member of the councils appointed from the
General Assembly shall serve for the duration of that General
Assembly. [The eight] Except as provided under paragraph (2),
the thirteen members appointed by the Governor shall serve a
term of three [years, provided that the initial eight members
selected by the Governor shall serve as follows: three
