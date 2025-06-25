Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,871 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 129 Printer's Number 1013

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - Adjutant General's designee, who shall serve ex officio. [Twelve

of the members shall be appointed by the Governor from a list of

nominations submitted to the Adjutant General by the

Pennsylvania War Veterans' Council.] The following shall apply:

(1) Ten of the members shall be appointed by the

Governor from a list of nominations submitted to the Adjutant

General by the Pennsylvania War Veterans' Council. Appointees

under this paragraph shall be veterans from the local

community of the veterans' home.

(2) Three of the members shall be appointed by the

Governor from a list of nominations submitted to the Adjutant

General by current residents of the veterans' home and shall

include a family member of a current or former resident of

the veterans' home.

(3) The Speaker of the House of Representatives and the

President pro tempore of the Senate shall each appoint one

member from their respective bodies to serve on each council.

[The remaining member on the advisory council shall be

selected by the residents of the veterans' homes.]

(4) The department shall designate a subject matter

expert to attend each advisory council's meeting to provide

input on the resident care, management, operations and

compliance of facilities and services in each veterans' home.

(b) Term of office and officers.--

(1) Each member of the councils appointed from the

General Assembly shall serve for the duration of that General

Assembly. [The eight] Except as provided under paragraph (2),

the thirteen members appointed by the Governor shall serve a

term of three [years, provided that the initial eight members

selected by the Governor shall serve as follows: three

20250SB0129PN1013 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 129 Printer's Number 1013

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more