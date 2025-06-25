Senate Bill 520 Printer's Number 1010

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 489, 1008

PRINTER'S NO. 1010

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

520

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN,

COSTA, KANE, J. WARD, MILLER, STEFANO, SCHWANK AND DUSH,

MARCH 26, 2025

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 25, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 30 (Fish), 34 (Game)

and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure), 42 (JUDICIARY AND

JUDICIAL PROCEDURE) AND 61 (PRISONS AND PAROLE) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in wiretapping and

electronic surveillance, further providing for definitions

and repealing provisions relating to public access; in

enforcement relating to fish, further providing for powers

and duties of waterways conservation officers and deputies;

in enforcement relating to game, further providing for powers

and duties of enforcement officers; in recordings by law

enforcement officers, further providing for definitions and

for audio recording or video recording policies; IN

PENNSYLVANIA BOARD OF PROBATION AND PAROLE, FURTHER PROVIDING

FOR POWERS AND DUTIES OF DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS; and

making transfers between the State Gaming Fund and certain

restricted accounts.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "oral communication" in section

5702 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is

amended to read:

§ 5702. Definitions.

As used in this chapter, the following words and phrases

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

