Senate Bill 520 Printer's Number 1010
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 489, 1008
PRINTER'S NO. 1010
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
520
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN,
COSTA, KANE, J. WARD, MILLER, STEFANO, SCHWANK AND DUSH,
MARCH 26, 2025
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 25, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 30 (Fish), 34 (Game)
and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure), 42 (JUDICIARY AND
JUDICIAL PROCEDURE) AND 61 (PRISONS AND PAROLE) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in wiretapping and
electronic surveillance, further providing for definitions
and repealing provisions relating to public access; in
enforcement relating to fish, further providing for powers
and duties of waterways conservation officers and deputies;
in enforcement relating to game, further providing for powers
and duties of enforcement officers; in recordings by law
enforcement officers, further providing for definitions and
for audio recording or video recording policies; IN
PENNSYLVANIA BOARD OF PROBATION AND PAROLE, FURTHER PROVIDING
FOR POWERS AND DUTIES OF DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS; and
making transfers between the State Gaming Fund and certain
restricted accounts.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "oral communication" in section
5702 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is
amended to read:
§ 5702. Definitions.
As used in this chapter, the following words and phrases
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
