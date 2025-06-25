Senate Bill 95 Printer's Number 1012

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - HOUSE AMENDED PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 50, 918 PRINTER'S NO. 1012 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 95 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS, STREET, FONTANA, COMITTA, ROTHMAN, ROBINSON, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, KANE, HAYWOOD, BAKER, J. WARD, STEFANO, SAVAL, YAW, MASTRIANO, FARRY AND DUSH, JANUARY 22, 2025 AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, JUNE 25, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699), entitled "An act relating to the regulation of the practice of pharmacy, including the sales, use and distribution of drugs and devices at retail; and amending, revising, consolidating and repealing certain laws relating thereto," further providing for definitions, FOR LICENSING OF PHARMACISTS and for unlawful acts; and providing for price disclosure. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 2 of the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699), known as the Pharmacy Act, is amended by adding clauses to read: Section 2. Definitions.--As used in this act: * * * (24) "EMS provider" means "emergency medical services provider" or "EMS provider" as defined in 35 Pa.C.S. § 8103 (relating to definitions). (25) "Dose package" means an individually sealed package <-- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

