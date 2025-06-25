Senate Bill 518 Printer's Number 1014
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - § 2125. SURRENDER OF CARCASS [TO COMMISSION OFFICER].
EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE PROVIDED IN THIS SUBCHAPTER, THE ENTIRE
CARCASS, INCLUDING THE HEAD AND HIDE, OF ALL BIG GAME ANIMALS
AND THE ENTIRE CARCASS OF ANY OTHER GAME OR WILDLIFE, OTHER THAN
RACCOONS, LESS ENTRAILS, SHALL BE MADE AVAILABLE, UNLESS
OTHERWISE DIRECTED BY AN OFFICER OF THE COMMISSION, INTACT,
[LESS ENTRAILS,] TO ANY COMMISSION OFFICER CALLING FOR THEM[.]
OR DELIVERED TO A PROCESSOR FOR FINAL DISPOSITION. AS USED IN
THIS SECTION, THE TERM "PROCESSOR" MEANS A LOCATION SPECIFIED BY
THE COMMISSION THAT IS WILLING TO ACCEPT DONATIONS OF ANIMALS
TAKEN UNDER THIS CHAPTER.
§ 2126. Unlawful activities.
(a) General rule.--It is unlawful for any person while
acting under the provisions of this subchapter to:
* * *
[(6) Refuse to answer, without evasion, upon request of
any representative of the commission, any pertinent question
pertaining to the killing or wounding of any game or wildlife
killed or wounded, or the disposition of the entire carcass
or any part thereof.]
* * *
§ 2141. Killing game or wildlife to protect person.
* * *
(b) Report, safekeeping and investigation.--A person killing
any game or wildlife under this subchapter shall report the
event to an officer as soon as possible following the incident
but in no case later than 24 hours, provide for safekeeping of
the game or wildlife intact at the place where it was killed and
be available for interview by the officer. [The person killing
the game or wildlife shall answer, without evasion, any
20250SB0518PN1014 - 3 -
