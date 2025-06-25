Submit Release
Senate Bill 518 Printer's Number 1014

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - § 2125. SURRENDER OF CARCASS [TO COMMISSION OFFICER].

EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE PROVIDED IN THIS SUBCHAPTER, THE ENTIRE

CARCASS, INCLUDING THE HEAD AND HIDE, OF ALL BIG GAME ANIMALS

AND THE ENTIRE CARCASS OF ANY OTHER GAME OR WILDLIFE, OTHER THAN

RACCOONS, LESS ENTRAILS, SHALL BE MADE AVAILABLE, UNLESS

OTHERWISE DIRECTED BY AN OFFICER OF THE COMMISSION, INTACT,

[LESS ENTRAILS,] TO ANY COMMISSION OFFICER CALLING FOR THEM[.]

OR DELIVERED TO A PROCESSOR FOR FINAL DISPOSITION. AS USED IN

THIS SECTION, THE TERM "PROCESSOR" MEANS A LOCATION SPECIFIED BY

THE COMMISSION THAT IS WILLING TO ACCEPT DONATIONS OF ANIMALS

TAKEN UNDER THIS CHAPTER.

§ 2126. Unlawful activities.

(a) General rule.--It is unlawful for any person while

acting under the provisions of this subchapter to:

* * *

[(6) Refuse to answer, without evasion, upon request of

any representative of the commission, any pertinent question

pertaining to the killing or wounding of any game or wildlife

killed or wounded, or the disposition of the entire carcass

or any part thereof.]

* * *

§ 2141. Killing game or wildlife to protect person.

* * *

(b) Report, safekeeping and investigation.--A person killing

any game or wildlife under this subchapter shall report the

event to an officer as soon as possible following the incident

but in no case later than 24 hours, provide for safekeeping of

the game or wildlife intact at the place where it was killed and

be available for interview by the officer. [The person killing

the game or wildlife shall answer, without evasion, any

20250SB0518PN1014 - 3 -

