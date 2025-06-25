Submit Release
Senate Bill 895 Printer's Number 1016

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1016

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

895

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MILLER, FLYNN, COSTA, HUGHES, LAUGHLIN, MASTRIANO,

CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA AND HAYWOOD, JUNE 25, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 25, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for

registration card to be signed and exhibited on demand.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1311(b) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is amended by

adding a subsection to read:

§ 1311. Registration card to be signed and exhibited on demand.

* * *

(b) Carrying and exhibiting card.--Every registration card

shall, at all times while the vehicle is being operated upon a

highway, be in the possession of the person driving or in

control of the vehicle or carried in the vehicle and shall be

exhibited upon demand of any police officer. Proof of

registration may be satisfied under this chapter by production

of a registration card in paper or electronic form.

* * *

