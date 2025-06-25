Senate Bill 895 Printer's Number 1016
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1016
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
895
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MILLER, FLYNN, COSTA, HUGHES, LAUGHLIN, MASTRIANO,
CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA AND HAYWOOD, JUNE 25, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 25, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for
registration card to be signed and exhibited on demand.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1311(b) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is amended by
adding a subsection to read:
§ 1311. Registration card to be signed and exhibited on demand.
* * *
(b) Carrying and exhibiting card.--Every registration card
shall, at all times while the vehicle is being operated upon a
highway, be in the possession of the person driving or in
control of the vehicle or carried in the vehicle and shall be
exhibited upon demand of any police officer. Proof of
registration may be satisfied under this chapter by production
of a registration card in paper or electronic form.
* * *
