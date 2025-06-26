Adversity’s Gift Named Best Seller by Los Angeles Tribune & Heads for Screenplay Adaptation with Oscar-Winning Support

Adversity’s Gift Book USA Tour: Los Angeles California, Las Vegas Nevada, Dallas Texas, & lNew York [From L] Author Kim Canó, Emmy, Oscar & Tony Award-Winning Producer Phillip B. Goldfine, Author Edelmira Murrieta, Actor Michael Cervantes & Critically-Acclaimed Best Selling Author Rita Montalto at the Los Angeles Book Launch of Adversity’s Gift Adversity’s Gift author Rita Montalto with Think & Grow Rich for Women author Sharon Lechter

From Australia’s Outback to Global Inspiration, Rita Montalto’s Critically Acclaimed Novel Sparks a Cross-Media Movement of Purpose-Driven Authors & Innovators

I didn’t write this book to be a best seller—I wrote it to be a lifeline. For the person who’s walked through loss & doesn’t yet see the purpose in the pain because I went through the same & conquered” — Rita Montalto

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adversity’s Gift by Rita Montalto has officially been awarded the Critically Acclaimed Best Seller Recognition by The Los Angeles Tribune, honoring its transformational impact on readers and its growing momentum across multiple industries—including digital games evolution and film conceptualization.Set between the vast plains of rural Australia and the harsh realities of New York City, Adversity’s Gift tells the soul-stirring story of Bobby Jo Russo—a young woman who rises from emotional and financial devastation to become a beacon of courage and compassion. Her journey is not just about survival—it’s about turning suffering into legacy, and inspiring readers to do the same.The Emmy, Oscar, and Tony Connection: Opening Note by Phillip B. GoldfineThe book features a powerful Opening Note by Phillip B. Goldfine, the Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning producer behind major productions like The Hurricane (Denzel Washington), Walk the Line (Reese Witherspoon), Dallas Buyers Club, The Lost Valentine (Betty White), and King Richard (Will Smith).Goldfine, whose career spans blockbuster films, Emmy-winning TV, and Broadway hits, recognized the cinematic and emotional resonance of Adversity’s Gift, calling it:“A powerful story that reflects the resilience and passion of the author herself. Rita’s voice carries both the scars and the strength of someone who knows what she wants and is willing to go the lengths to go after it.”Through Goldfine’s mentorship, Montalto is now actively pursuing screenwriting and pitching the book for film adaptation—joining a pioneering cohort of visionary authors under Goldfine’s guidance who are bringing transformational stories to Hollywood for consideration.Humble Australian Author Takes Rank Among Hollywood Storytelling PowerhousesStarting out as a hairdresser with a heart full of questions and a quiet dream to do something more, Rita Montalto’s journey began the day she picked up a worn copy of Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill. That single book sparked a fire of self-belief and possibility. From there, Rita committed to her own personal development—investing in herself, confronting limiting beliefs, and choosing to believe that her story mattered.Through years of inner work, healing, and unwavering commitment to growth, she eventually turned her life experiences into a manuscript. That humble beginning led her to be honored by The Los Angeles Tribune as one of four purpose-driven authors featured in their national literary showcase, “Here’s to the Dreamers”— a national literary feature spotlighting four purpose-driven authors launching books and boldly bridging publishing and filmmaking.What started with self-discovery in the back room of a salon has now become a message reaching hundreds—and a path that’s guiding Rita from the salon chair to the world stage of storytelling, mentorship, and cinematic possibility.Under the mentorship of Phillip Goldfine, these leaders—Rita Montalto, Edelmira Murrieta, Natasha Brune and Norman Grater—are breaking industry norms by stepping into screenwriting and growing into executive producing roles themselves.“Rita Montalto has delivered a masterclass in resilience,” said Ava V. Manuel, Editor-in-Chief of The Los Angeles Tribune. “This isn’t just a novel—it’s a blueprint for turning adversity into activation, pain into power. Her voice is fierce, feminine, and unforgettable.”Following her book’s explosive debut, Rita Montalto embarked on a multi-city U.S. book tour, starting in Los Angeles, followed by Las Vegas, Dallas, and culminating in a high-profile finale in New York City.Each stop became more than a signing—it became a gathering of purpose-driven readers, thought leaders, and transformation seekers. Audiences packed event venues as Rita shared her journey of turning profound personal loss into a living message of hope, healing, and leadership.At each event, top voices in personal development—coaches, mentors, healers, and authors—showed up in solidarity, praising the book as “a healing experience in literary form” and “the next big thing in transformational fiction.”Times Square Takes NoticeThe tour culminated with a powerful visual milestone in the heart of New York City—Rita Montalto and Adversity’s Gift featured on a Times Square billboard, honoring its Critically Acclaimed Best Seller status and celebrating the diversity, courage, and authenticity represented in her work.The moment wasn’t just symbolic—it was cultural. It sent a message to women, immigrants, underdogs, and overcomers everywhere: your story matters, and the world is ready for it.What Readers Are SayingSince its launch, Adversity’s Gift has touched thousands across the globe:“A literary blueprint for healing through hardship.”“I saw myself in Bobby Jo—and I walked away changed.”“It’s not a story—it’s a soul ignition.”From therapists to TEDx speakers to mothers rebuilding their lives, the response has been unanimous: this book matters.To follow Rita’s journey—from national tour to Hollywood pitch room, and to purchase her book, visit: Adversity’s Gift book For press inquiries, speaking invitations & collab opportunities, email: admin@RitaMontalto.com

