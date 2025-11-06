Harold “Lefty” Williams Drops Exclusive Two-Part Tell-All with NBA Legend Spencer Haywood

The Art of Rebounding Harold "Lefty" Williams

Former NBA star speaks up: Groundbreaking Supreme Court battle, struggles, redemption & fight to shape the future of college athletics at The Art of Rebounding.

This interview goes far beyond the game; it’s about perseverance, purpose, and legacy.” — Lefty Williams, Host of The Art of Rebounding Podcast

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Media announced today that former HarlemGlobetrotter and current National Basketball Retired Players Association member Harold “Lefty” Williams, host of the acclaimed podcast The Art of Rebounding, has released an exclusive two-part tell-all interview with NBA Hall of Famer, Olympic Gold Medalist, and game-changing advocate Spencer Haywood.Across the two-part series, Spencer Haywood takes listeners on an unforgettable journey through the highs and lows of an extraordinary life. Part One —now available, traces his path from the cotton fields of Mississippi to Olympic gold and NBA superstardom, as he reflects on faith, perseverance, and the landmark Supreme Court case that redefined professional basketball.In Part Two, dropping Tuesday, November 14th, Haywood goes even deeper, confronting the emotional toll of being a trailblazer, his battle with addiction, and his controversial departure from the Lakers during their championship run.He speaks candidly about the price of fame, his ongoing work with U.S. senators on Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) rights for student-athletes, and his evolving relationships with former teammates Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson. It’s a raw, redemptive reflection on legacy, healing, and the enduring power of second chances.“Talking with Spencer was powerful,” said Lefty Williams, host of The Art of Rebounding. “He’s lived through some of the most pivotal moments in basketball history and still brings so much heart, humility, and perspective to the conversation.”With his signature mix of authenticity and insight, Lefty Williams continues to cement The Art of Rebounding as one of the most dynamic podcasts in sports and culture. Known for creating space for raw, unfiltered storytelling, Williams has hosted some of the biggest names in basketball - from former NBA and WNBA players to coaches and sports leaders - sharing powerful lessons on resilience, mindset, and leadership.The Art of Rebounding is available wherever you listen or watch podcasts, including iHeart, TheLos Angeles Tribune Podcast Network, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. Follow on Instagram at @TheArtofRebounding and @LeftyWilliams42 The show is produced by The Los Angeles Tribune Podcast Network and exclusively soldby Mission Media, the next-generation platform connecting brands with premium creator-ledcontent across sports, lifestyle, and culture.For partnership inquiries, please contact steve@missionmedia.ai or visitAbout Mission Media AIMission Media AI drives influences through independent voices— leveraging the power of cross platform media to reach consumers and achieve meaningful marketing results for advertisers. Using exclusive influencer marketplace, as well as a portfolio of podcasts, streaming audio, CTV and digital media channels, they enable brands to tell their stories directly into the hearts and minds of prospective customers.Mission Media helps independent creators monetize their suite of assets across all distribution end points maximizing the value of every audience touch point. By leveraging powerful AI tools, their proprietary large language model drives contextual relevance at meaningful consumer touch points so brands and creators can properly align creative marketing messages at the ideal moment in the consumer journey.Founded by seasoned executives in the media, audio, podcasting space, Mission Media AI launched in 2025 and has already executed over a billion ad impressions and generated millions of dollars in earnings for our creators.PRESS CONTACT:Randi P’Poolrandi@ppoolmedia.com

