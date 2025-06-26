MPU Actively Advances International Development and Deepens Global Higher Education Collaboration

MACAU, June 26 - To further expand its international cooperation network, strengthen talent development, and promote global exchange and collaboration, Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) actively participates in international higher education conferences. Recently, MPU representatives attended the 34th annual meeting of the Association of Portuguese Language Universities (AULP) in Beira, Mozambique, and the QS Higher Ed Summit: Europe in Porto, Portugal. During these events, MPU held discussions with leading universities from Portuguese-speaking countries and Europe on student exchanges, academic partnerships and research innovation, exploring new collaborative opportunities and establishing long-term, stable relationships.

The 34th AULP annual meeting, hosted by Zambeze University in Mozambique and co-organised by multiple institutions, brought together scholars, researchers, and professionals to discuss key issues in Portuguese-speaking regions and foster academic exchange and international cooperation. MPU representatives highlighted the university’s extensive involvement in AULP exchange programmes over the years and met with several higher education institutions from Portuguese-speaking countries to strengthen staff and student mobility.

The QS Higher Ed Summit: Europe gathered prestigious European universities, and MPU representatives held meetings with institutions including the University of Bath (UK), the University of Porto (Portugal), Nottingham Trent University (UK), Grenoble School of Management (France), European University (Spain), and SBS Swiss Business School (Switzerland). Discussions centred on inter-university collaboration, student exchanges, and developing globally competitive talent, paving the way for broader international cooperation in the future.

MPU Rector Professor Marcus Im stated that MPU continues to advance its internationalisation strategy through diverse channels. By participating in high-level international academic conferences, MPU builds global partnerships, promotes innovative education programmes and cutting-edge research collaborations, and facilitates international exchanges for staff and students, thereby enhancing teaching quality and academic influence. This strategic development earned MPU the QS Global Engagement Performance Improvement Award, recognising its achievements in international cooperation. MPU remains committed to consolidating and expanding its global collaboration platforms to further drive the internationalisation of higher education in Macao.

In recent years, MPU has dedicated efforts to deepening its global cooperation network, establishing partnerships with leading universities in Portugal, the UK, France, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, South Korea, and other countries. Through academic exchanges, joint research, cultural interactions and other initiatives, MPU provides students with extensive overseas exchange and learning opportunities, helping them broaden their international outlook.