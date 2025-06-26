TAP Air Portugal Extends New Los Angeles to Lisbon Service to Year-Round

LAX Flight is TAP’s Longest Flight and the Only Nonstop from Southern California to Portugal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAP Air Portugal announced today that the airline is extending its new flight from Los Angeles to Lisbon into year-round service. The new route launched on May 16 and was previously planned to be seasonal, through October 25.

The flights from LAX will operate three times weekly for the winter season, flying Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, on Airbus A330-900 neo aircraft.

TAP, which celebrated its 80th anniversary of service in March, now flies from eight US gateways including Los Angeles, New York, Newark, Boston, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

This summer, TAP will offer more than 100 weekly flights from its 11 North American gateways. including Toronto and Montreal, Canada, and Cancun, Mexico. For more information on TAP's new routes and to purchase travel, please visit www.flytap.com.

###

About TAP Air Portugal:

Flying since 1945, TAP Air Portugal is Portugal’s leading airline and the world’s leading airline between Europe and Brazil. A member of Star Alliance since 2005, TAP has its hub in Lisbon, providing unmatched access to Europe, Africa, North, Central, and South America. TAP offers more than 1,250 weekly flights to 85 cities in 30 countries through its network of destinations, which includes six airports in Portugal, 11 in North America, 14 in Central and South America, 13 in Africa and 43 in Europe (in addition to Portugal).

TAP operates one of the youngest fleets in the world and is committed to offering the best product in the sector for its customers. The Portuguese airline operates a fleet of Airbus' next generation NEO aircraft: A330neo, A321LR, A320neo and A321neo, with superior efficiency and reduced emission levels. TAP also operates 19 Embraer aircraft in its regional fleet (TAP Express).

TAP is ranked by Airline Ratings to be one of the 25 safest airlines in the world. The airline has been recognized and awarded as Europe's Leading Airline to Africa, as well as Europe's Leading Airline to South America by the World Travel Awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.