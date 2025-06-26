Lemon Sky Studios Launches Kickstarter for Metal Genesis, a Mech IP Universe

Metal Genesis now on Kickstarter Metal Genesis Gameplay Metal Genesis Gameplay

High-Octane Mech vs. Mech Action

SHAH ALAM, MALAYSIA, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lemon Sky Studios has announced an upcoming Kickstarter campaign for Metal Genesis, an original new mech universe. The Metal Genesis Kickstarter pre-launch page is currently live with more details.Metal Genesis is the first fully original IP universe by Lemon Sky Studios, an art and animation studio known for their contributions in iconic games such as the Final Fantasy VII Remake, Armored Core VI, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. This ambitious project aims to leverage the team’s AAA expertise to create an expansive sci-fi saga told through games, animated films, comics, and more.This initial Kickstarter campaign's objective is to raise funds for an immersive digital experience to be released on Steam , with three chapters planned depending on the amount of funding secured. With enough support, the developers plan to expand Metal Genesis into other mediums and allow fans to interact with the IP in different ways, including playing, spectating, and collecting.For Metal Genesis: Rogue Regime, the first chapter to be launched as part of this universe, players must face off against a gauntlet of fearsome bosses as a team of three rebels, strategically switching between each pilot’s signature mech with unique powers. Those who hope to succeed must survive the devastating onslaught of bullet hell attacks long enough to learn, adapt, and destroy the enemy.Lemon Sky has released the first Metal Genesis cinematic trailer to serve as a dramatic introduction to the rebel faction within the Metal Genesis Universe. Rise of the Renegades is available to watch on Youtube now.Players of Metal Genesis: Rogue Regime will get to enjoy the thrill of rebellion while rising up against an oppressive regime using the power of “Gattai” - combining mechs to fuse into one unstoppable machine. In addition to the main singleplayer story campaign which explores the intrigue and conflict between interdimensional factions, the game will feature a leaderboard system which challenges players to sharpen their skills in battle, competing with other players to climb the ranks and claim the title of best mech pilot.For those who are interested in getting updates and the chance to back the project for rewards when the Metal Genesis Kickstarter begins, a pre-launch page is currently live on Kickstarter with the option to follow the campaign by selecting “Notify me on launch”. Metal Genesis is also available to wishlist on Steam.

Metal Genesis - Rise of the Renegades

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.