Crab War Major Update – New Queen Crabs Join the Battlefield

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crab War, an award-winning idle game developed by Appxplore (iCandy), has received a significant update in its latest version 3.78.0, introducing new Queen Crabs, exclusive Jade Beetle skins, and a daily check-in feature. These additions aim to enhance the gameplay experience for new and existing players alike, with more opportunities to strengthen their crustacean armies.*New Queen Crabs*Players can now progress deeper into reptile-occupied territory by summoning six majestic new Queen Crabs to unleash a whole new level of devastation upon their scaly foes. Long anticipated by the Crab War community, the new Queens are designed to provide a power boost to aid in achieving new max distances as well as improved standings in tournaments and beyond.*Exclusive Jade Beetle Skins*As a token of appreciation for loyal players, this new update introduces exclusive skins for Jade Beetles. Players may log into Crab War now to receive the gift of a Jade Beetle skin, each with a special design commemorating the specific year they joined the game, a tribute to each player's dedication to fighting alongside their crab comrades in the endless battle against the reptile invaders.*Daily Rewards*A new daily check-in feature has been added, offering valuable rewards to dedicated players who log in regularly. By checking in daily, players can receive valuable resources such as pearls, gems, gene points, and more. Those who choose to upgrade to the Premier Pass get to unlock even more generous rewards, as well as a special perk that preserves the player's check-in progress.Get Crab War on Google Play Get Crab War on the App Store Crab War Website:Crab War Socials:— END —About iCandy Interactive LimitediCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI) is an award-winning, publicly traded video games company that has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since 2016.With headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, and offices across South East Asia and Germany, iCandy is one of the largest independent game developers in the region, with more than 650 full-time game developers, artists, and engineers, and has delivered more than 350 mobile, console, PC, and Web3 titles. The Company has worked with some of the biggest names in the business on some of the most widely known titles and iconic franchises in video games history.For more information, please visit https://icandy.io iCandy Group is supported by a strong network of strategic shareholders, including Animoca Brands, Fatfish Group, Baidu, Singtel, SK Square, AIS, IncubateFund, as well as several Australian and international funds.About AppxploreAppxplore (iCandy) Sdn Bhd is an award-winning mobile game development company that has successfully expanded its scope into Web3 gaming. The company specializes in creating casual and hyper-casual games that are available on all major mobile platforms, including iOS and Android, and blockchain technologies. Appxplore titles have a strong track record of success that has garnered over 40 million downloads and positive reviews from players and critics alike, including Google Play’s Best Game of the Year awards and other recognitions. The company's first game, "Lightopus," was the first game in Malaysia to be featured on the Apple App Store in 2012.Media contact: Liew Xiang Xiang, xiang@appxplore.com

