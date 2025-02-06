Snaky Cat Launches Worldwide on Android and iOS

Eat donuts, grow longer, and slither up the leaderboards!

New Multiplayer .io Game Offers Competitive Cat Battles

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snaky Cat, a new multiplayer .io game featuring competitive cat-themed gameplay, is now available globally on the App Store and Google Play . With 1.5 million pre-registrations, the game has generated significant interest ahead of its launch.Developed by the award-winning studio Appxplore (iCandy), Snaky Cat reimagines the classic Snake game with a battle royale twist. Players navigate an arena as cats, collecting donuts to grow in size while competing against others. The objective is to earn points by avoiding obstacles and outmaneuvering opponents. As part of the game's launch, Appxplore (iCandy) has released a Snaky Cat trailer showcasing its gameplay.Snaky Cat offers a real-time online multiplayer experience, where players can participate in timed PVP rounds. Players must avoid crashing into walls or other cats while collecting donuts to grow in size. Defeating other players causes them to scatter into donuts, which other players can then collect to increase their score.The game includes a combo system that rewards players for collecting donuts in quick succession, providing an additional challenge and enhancing the overall gameplay experience.In addition to PVP, Snaky Cat allows players to team up with a friend and compete in the same arena. A unique skin, combining both players' cats, is available to represent their teamwork. Players can then challenge each other to achieve high scores or work together to improve their team combo rank.Snaky Cat features a progression system, allowing players to enhance their cats with various upgrades and power-ups. Rubies can be used to purchase power-ups, while Cat Tokens provide access to a variety of cats and cosmetic items. Players can further personalize their cats with accessories to add a fun and unique touch.To celebrate its global launch, Snaky Cat has given 2000 Rubies and 30 Cat Tokens to the 1.5 million players who pre-registered. Exclusive cosmetic rewards, including a Legendary Cat and themed skins from Appxplore’s (iCandy) other award-winning titles Crab War and Claw Stars, have also been made available.Get Snaky Cat on Google Play:Get Snaky Cat on the App Store:Snaky Cat press kit available here.Snaky Cat Website:Snaky Cat Socials:About iCandy Interactive LimitediCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI) is an award-winning, publicly traded video games company that has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since 2016.With headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, and offices across South East Asia and Germany, iCandy is one of the largest independent game developers in the region, with more than 650 full-time game developers, artists, and engineers, and has delivered more than 350 mobile, console, PC, and Web3 titles. The Company has worked with some of the biggest names in the business on some of the most widely known titles and iconic franchises in video games history.For more information, please visit https://icandy.io iCandy Group is supported by a strong network of strategic shareholders, including Animoca Brands, Fatfish Group, Baidu, Singtel, SK Square, AIS, IncubateFund, as well as several Australian and international funds.About AppxploreAppxplore (iCandy) Sdn Bhd is an award-winning mobile game development company that has successfully expanded its scope into Web3 gaming. The company specializes in creating casual and hyper-casual games that are available on all major mobile platforms, including iOS and Android, and blockchain technologies. Appxplore titles have a strong track record of success that has garnered over 40 million downloads and positive reviews from players and critics alike, including Google Play’s Best Game of the Year awards and other recognitions. The company's first game, "Lightopus," was the first game in Malaysia to be featured on the Apple App Store in 2012.Media contact: Liew Xiang Xiang, xiang@appxplore.com

Snaky Cat Official Trailer

